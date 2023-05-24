Entertainment
Max credits posting alters Irk’s designs amid labor stalemate – The Hollywood Reporter
Update: Max responded to the controversy with the following statement: “We agree that the talent behind Max’s content deserves proper recognition for his work. We will correct the credits, which were changed due to an oversight in the technical transition from HBO Max to Max and we apologize for this error.
The decision to set the credits comes as the Writers and Directors Guild has taken a hard line against the Max group:
“For nearly 90 years, the Directors Guild has fought hard to protect the credit and recognition that directors deserve for the work they create. The unilateral decision by Warner Bros. Discovery, without notice or consultation, to group directors, writers, producers and others into a generic category of “creators” in their new Max rollout while we are in negotiations with them is a grave insult to our members and our union,” said DGA Chairman Lesli Linka Glatter. “This devaluation of the individual contributions of artists is a worrying trend and the DGA will not tolerate it. We intend to take the strongest possible steps, in solidarity with the WGA, to ensure that each artist receives the individual credit they deserve.
WGAW President Meredith Stiehm said, “Warner Bros. grouped writers, directors, and producers into an invented, declining category they call creators. This is a breach of credits for beginners. But worse, it’s disrespectful and insulting to the artists who make the movies and TV shows that bring billions to their company. This attempt to diminish the contributions and importance of writers echoes the message we heard during our negotiations with the AMPTP – that writers are marginal, inessential and should just accept being paid less and less, while that the profits of our employers increase more and more. This muted disregard for the importance of writers is what got us to where we are today – day 22 of our strike.
Previous: According to Max, the newly rebranded platform formerly known as HBO Max, Patty Jenkins and Allan Heinberg were the creators in 2017 wonder woman. At least that’s how Max’s new “details” section refers to Jenkins, who directed Gal Gadot’s star, and Heinberg, who wrote the script for the DC Comics movie.
The lack of specific details – and the grouping of writers and directors under mere “creators” – has already angered many creatives amid the ongoing writers’ strike and threats of social unrest among actors’ and directors’ unions. directors as the three guilds are in the midst of separate negotiations with the studios and broadcasters that make up the Alliance of Film and Television Producers.
The change — previous HBO Max credits pages provided more specific details about writers’ and directors’ roles — was spotted late Tuesday, the same day the Warner Bros. Discovery was rebranded as Max in a bid to reflect its increased content portfolio after the $43 billion merger that created a scripted and unscripted powerhouse.
After being spotted on Twitter on Tuesday night, writers, directors and other creatives expressed their disdain for the move, which comes as streamers including Netflix and HBO Max already have a “skip intro” feature.
Steven DeKnight (daredevil) double the “creators” putting together an “absolute masterclass in how to screw up a streaming service” and noted that the move “will be studied for years.” Poker face showrunner Nora Zuckerman reported the WGA, DGA, and Producers Guild of America and asked how Max thought the various guilds would “even remotely agree” with the change. Scribe Jorge Rivera took issue with being dubbed simply “Creators” and called it “Another move by studios to diminish the role of writers, directors, actors and other craftsmen.”
The issue applies to both movies and TV series, although the details for the latter are not in a “Details” tab of how the movies’ credits are located. Instead, TV credits can be found under the “Episode Details” drop-down menu. (By clicking on the driver to Succession, for example, regroups the following people under just “Creators” again: Regina Heyman, Frank Rich, Jesse Armstrong, Will Ferrell, Kevin Messick, Adam McKay, Dara Schnapper, and Ilene S. Landress. (Succession has a creator, Jesse Armstrong.)
