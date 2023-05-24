‘Saved by the Bell’ actor Gerald Castillo dies at 90





Gerald Castillo, who starred in ‘General Hospital’ and ‘Saved by the Bell’, has died aged 90. The actor died May 4 at his Houston home, his wife, Dayna Quinn-Castillo, confirmed. the hollywood journalist. Castillo starred in the ABC daytime soap opera “General Hospital” from 1992 to 1994, and also appeared in “M*A*S*H”, “Night Court”, “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”, and “All in the Family”. ” Most notably, he played AC Slater’s father, Major Slater, on the iconic ’90s series “Saved by the Bell” from 1989 to 1992. Born on December 23, 1932, Castillo launched his artistic career at the Goodman Theater in his hometown of Chicago. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he studied acting and directing there in the ’60s before performing with Rita Moreno, James Broderick and Jeanne Crain across the country.





Castillo died at age 90 at his Houston home, his wife announced. Dayna Quinn Castillo Actor Sherman Hemsley, who died more than a decade ago, reportedly convinced Castillo to seriously pursue a screen career in Los Angeles, where he landed his first gig in 1978 on “The Jeffersons.” He then starred in numerous television productions as well as feature films, such as “Through Naked Eyes” (1983), “Death Wish 4: The Crackdown” (1987) and “Above Suspicion” (1995). Castillo worked in California theaters in partial retirement and was considered “a charismatic and insightful director”, his wife said. He eventually quit acting entirely in 2012 before moving to Houston.





Castillo is best known for his role in “Saved by the Bell” as Major Slater, the father of AC Slater played by Mario Lopez. NBC





The actor died at 90. NBC He is survived by his grandchildren, Brian and Stephanie, and his great-grandsons, Allen and Bernie. The Post has contacted representatives for Castillo for comment.

