The Griffin: How the famous Bollywood villain became the new owner of Calderdale village country pub





Jan Bostock has starred as villains in a string of Bollywood movies, as well as worked on Hollywood blockbusters including the Fast and Furious movie Fast X starring Vin Diesel. But now he and his wife Arati have moved to Barkisland where they run the Griffin pub. We know it’s a quiet village pub and that’s something we wanted to do, said Jan. Jan Bostock and his wife Arati took over the Griffin pub after several years in India where Jan played the villain in several Bollywood films “The residents were very nice. Jan and his wife were running a guesthouse in India when a Miss Universe contestant and Bollywood actress moved in. She told Jan that the film crew was still looking for extras and introduced her to a director. Jan, originally from Shipley, had been in amateur drama groups as a child, but never thought of pursuing an acting career. The Griffin pub in Barkisland From an extra, Jan became the main villain and has since appeared in a series of other films. And he’s worked in the logistics and facilities team to ensure actors are supported on productions such as Fast X, Jason Statham’s film The Meg and the hit TV show Killing Eve. He, his wife and their two daughters have now moved to England after his eldest secured a place to study at the University of Chester. The couple served traditional Indian food at the pub, and tomorrow night there will be a curryoke night featuring Bollywood-inspired song and dance. Jan Bostock and his wife Arati have taken over the Griffin pub Learn more Construction company wins award for transforming hardware stores in Calderdale into stylish…

