Obituary: ‘Hollywood Babylon’ author Kenneth Anger dies at 96

Kenneth Anger, the shocking and influential avant-garde artist who defied sexual and religious taboos in shorts such as Scorpio Rising and Fireworks and aired the most sinister movie star gossip in his underground classic Hollywood Babylon , is dead. He was 96 years old.

Anger died of natural causes on May 11 in Yucca Valley, Calif., his liaison artist, Spencer Glesby, told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Few have tapped into the forbidden depths of culture and consciousness so boldly and imaginatively as Anger, whose admirers ranged from filmmakers Martin Scorsese and David Lynch to rock stars such as the Clash and the Rolling Stones. .

He was one of the first openly gay filmmakers and a pioneer in using soundtracks as counterpoints to moving images. Long before the rise of punk and heavy metal, Anger juxtaposed music with bikers, sadomasochism, the occult and Nazi imagery. When the Sex Pistols and the Clash appeared on the same poster during a concert in 1976, excerpts from Angers films were projected behind them.

Anger had his greatest commercial success and notoriety as an author of Hollywood Babylon. Scandal and Hollywood practically grew up together, and Anger has amassed an extraordinary and often apocryphal family scrapbook, whether it’s footage of Jayne Mansfield’s fatal car crash or allegations as widely disputed as the actor Clara Bow who had sex with the University of Southern California football team.

Completed in the late 1950s and originally published in French, Hollywood Babylon was banned for years in the United States and was still adult fare when it was officially released in 1975, when New York Times reviewer, Peter Andrews, labeled it a 306-page box of poison candy written as if a sex maniac had taken over the Readers Digest Condensed Book Club.

If a book like this can be said to have charm, it’s because it’s a book without a single redeeming merit, Andrews concluded.

Like a studio head trying to mount a franchise, Anger released a sequel, the less popular Hollywood Babylon II, in 1984. He had said he had been working on a third book in recent years, with a chapter devoted to Tom Cruise and Scientology. .

A bald, dark-eyed man with a frozen stare and a Lucifer tattoo on his chest, Anger has been in movies for much of his life and has known everyone from poet Jean Cocteau to sex therapist Alfred Kinsey. He was close enough to Keith Richards for Rolling Stone to claim Anger called him his right-hand man. Mick Jagger and Led Zeppelins Jimmy Page wrote the music for Anger’s soundtrack, who in turn helped create a Rolling Stones classic by lending a copy of Mikhail Bulgakov’s satanic satire The Master and Margarita to Marianne Faithfull . Faithfull passed the novel on to her boyfriend, Jagger, who cited it as the basis for Sympathy for the Devil.

Anger himself rejected Christianity as a child, saying he preferred to read comics on Sundays. He then joined Thelema, an occult society that urges members to do what thou wilt be the whole of the law. Love is the law, love under the will, and for a time he lived in the house of Thelema’s founder, Aleister Crowley, a friend and mentor.

Born in Santa Monica, Calif., Anger was the son of aeronautical engineer Wilbur Anglemeyer and has cited his grandmother, a costume designer, as an early source of Hollywood dirt. He was a child actor who, with great skepticism, claimed to have played the Changeling Prince in a 1935 adaptation of A Midsummer Nights Dream.

Anger also started making films as a boy and was a teenager when he completed Fireworks, a darkish 13-minute silent starring Anger as a young man who fantasizes in sexually graphic detail that he has been beaten. by a pack of sailors. At that time, the filmmaker had shortened his surname to Anger.

I knew it would be like a label, a logo. It’s easy to remember, Anger told the Guardian in 2011.

Among the film’s earliest viewers was Kinsey, who liked it enough to buy a copy for $100 and ask Anger to help with his historical research into sexual behavior.

Angers’ best-known works included the surreal occult short Inauguration of the Pleasure Dome and Scorpio Rising, a 28-minute 1963 production in which images of motorcyclists are accompanied by such hits as Bobby Vintons Blue Velvet and Elvis Presleys ( Youre the) Devil in Disguise. In a particularly provocative sequence, the Crystals hit Hes a Rebel is played over images of Jesus and his followers from Cecil B. DeMilles, the silent epic King of Kings.

Like many people, I was amazed when I first saw Kenneth Angers Scorpio Rising, wrote Scorsese. Every cut, every camera movement, every color and every texture seemed, somehow, inevitable, the way images of the Virgin in Renaissance painting seem inevitable.

Scorsese would emulate Angers’ style in Mean Streets, Goodfellas and other films, and Lynch featured Vinton’s sleepy ballad in 1986 cult favorite Blue Velvet. John Waters would praise Anger as one of the directors who messed up his mind.

Death was of concern to Anger, and he frequently visited Hollywood Forever, the burial place of everyone from Judy Garland to Johnny Ramone. Actor Vincent Gallo, a friend of Angers, told the filmmaker that he had bought him a plot next to the Ramones.

They’re peaceful, Anger said in a 2014 interview with Esquire when asked about his affinity for graveyards. They better be