Memorial Day weekend events around Atlanta





The campus will close on Monday for Memorial Day. Before the federal holidays, there’s no shortage of family-friendly activities around Atlanta.

American flag flying on Memorial Day

Memorial Day honors members of the armed forces who have lost their lives in service to the United States. The weekend before the federal holidays also represents the unofficial start of summer and is packed with events around Atlanta. Atlanta Jazz Festival: Saturday, May 27 Monday, May 29 One of the nation’s largest free jazz festivals, the celebration of music and culture returns to Piedmont Park for its 46th edition. Fifteen artists will perform during the three-day event, which runs daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Along with musical acts, the festival showcases local artists and entrepreneurs in a vendor’s market, and food trucks will be set up around the park. For a full schedule, Click here. Brewing at the Zoo: Saturday May 27, 6 9:30 p.m. The Zoo Atlantas Brew at the Zoo event offers after-hours access to the facility with beer and wine samples from 20 different breweries, live music from three different bands throughout the exhibits, talks with zookeepers and garden games. General admission and VIP tickets are available, with proceeds going to the zoos’ conservation efforts. For more information, Click here. Stone Mountain Memorial Day Weekend: Friday, May 26 Monday, May 29 Starting Friday, Stone Mountain will host its annual Memorial Day weekend event. Each evening will feature a musical salute to the troops with an extended fireworks display after the new Music Across America light show. The characteristics of the show immersive lighting, flames, lasers and 250 color-changing drones synchronized to music. Along with a flag unfurling ceremony, the Air National Guard Band of the South will perform From Saturday to Monday. For more information, Click here. Alpharetta Arts Streetfest: Saturday, May 27 Sunday, May 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. With over 100 vendors, activities, and street performers, the Alpharetta Arts Streetfest located at The Grove at Wills Park is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with a parking lot full of food trucks and vendors at the Alpharetta Community Center. For more information, Click here. Memorial Day Classic 5K: Monday, May 29, 8 a.m. The fourth annual Atlanta Memorial Day Classic 5K begins at Atlantas Old Fourth Ward, and the course will be lined with photos of fallen heroes. Participants receive a finishing medal. For registration information, Click here. Memorial Day Family Canoe Day: Monday, May 29, 9 a.m. Enjoy the outdoors and start your summer with a relaxing paddle on Chattahoochee Nature Centers beaver pond. This event is a beginner-friendly canoeing experience with CNC guides who go over basic techniques and lead the races and games. All equipment including a canoe, paddles and personal flotation devices is provided. For more information, Click here. The Georgia Renaissance Festival: Saturday May 27 Monday May 29, 10:30 a.m. 6 p.m. Usually open on Saturdays and Sundays, the festival located in Fairburn will remain open on Memorial Day, with veterans, active duty military and first responders get in free Monday. Now in its 38th year, the festival offers daily entertainment with jousting tournaments, live music and more, as well as traditional food and drink. A vendors market is also open daily. For more information, Click here.

