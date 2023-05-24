Bollywood actor Shehnaaz Gill wants to fall in love, but says when it happens ‘heartbreak follows’ – News





She discussed her personal life and acting career with industry colleague Nawazuddin Siddiqui on a talk show. By CT office Published: Wed, May 24, 2023, 5:48 PM Last update: Wed, May 24, 2023, 5:54 PM During a candid conversation on her talk show, Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill, who recently made her film debut Someone’s brother, someone’s lifeshared his personal life and discussed his film career with guest actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. During the talk show, the Nawazuddin expressed her curiosity about her life goals. Nonchalantly, Shehnaaz replied that his only desire in life is to experience love. However, she acknowledged that sometimes love can betray you. Shehnaaz was in a close relationship with late actor Sidharth Shukla, whom she met on the reality show Great leader. Although they have never publicly discussed their relationship, it was the talk of the town with many people, including Salman Khan, commenting on it. During the conversation with Nawazuddin, Shehnaaz revealed that she discovered her passion for acting relatively late and initially aspired to be on camera in any capacity. Nawazuddin inquired about her true aspirations in life as she is currently involved in various activities, ranging from singing to hosting a chat. He asked her to reveal one thing that she really wants from the bottom of her heart. Shehnaaz took a moment and replied, “Love.” After a brief laugh, Nawaz replied, “You will find love too.” Shehnaaz continued, “When love happens, heartbreak follows, and when heartbreak happens, it will reflect in my acting.” Shehnaaz has described herself as a heartbreaker, saying: “When I break someone’s heart, they will cry and can’t do anything else. They will be thinking about me 24/7. I am so intense… Everyone has their own way of loving, and my love is incredibly pure.” Shehnaaz has rarely spoken about Sidharth since his passing in 2021. However, during the recent promotional tour for his film Someone’s brother, someone’s lifeSalman Khan mentioned that he advised her to “move on”. These people on social media are always trying to corner her with Sidharth when he himself would like to see her happy and moving forward in life, getting married and having children. Will she stay single for the rest of her life? he said on The Kapil Sharma show.

