Inside Hollywood’s deep ties to the Hamptons

The Hamptons’ reach even extended to other arts, including theater, dance, and painting, thanks to a benefactor living in the East. An East Hampton resident named Mary Woodhouse had a beautiful barn that she turned into a theater, Chaisson says. She brought in people from Broadway and the Met and really started this migration of the industry. The news has spread and the next thing you know is that there is a connection between the two coasts and the East. Everyone wanted a place here. In 1930, Woodhouse, a philanthropist and lover of the arts, anonymously dedicated land and a first financial donation for the construction of one of the first interdisciplinary centers in the country: Guild Hall. His vision was to elevate the importance of the arts and provide a building that would serve as a meeting place. The community rallied to secure additional funding, as well as to manage and oversee the development and maintenance of a new facility. In August 1931, Guild Hall opened, with a proscenium theater and art galleries. The much-loved institution has been a cornerstone of Hamptons culture ever since. The world-class art showcased at Guild Hall is rare for a small town. Artists such as Jackson Pollock, Lee Krasner, Roy Lichtenstein, Jane Freilicher, Willem de Kooning and Larry Rivers, among many others, were early exhibitors in galleries. Edward Albee, Bob Fosse, Olivia de Havilland, Jerome Robbins, Tennessee Williams, Kurt Vonnegut and Thornton Wilder are just a few of the accomplished talents who have worked at the John Drew Theatre. The Fantasticks became one of Broadway’s most successful shows after a run at Guild Hall, and Nora Ephron and her sister, Delia Ephron, debuted the play Love, Loss, and What I Wore at Guild Hall before its premiere as an Off-Broadway production. Guild Hall couldn’t have happened anywhere. It needed the kind of landscapes and seascapes that could appeal to artists, said Enez Whipple, executive director of the Guild Hall from 1943 to 1991. It needed a city like New York nearby to nurture it; and, above all, it needed the dedicated people who make the exemplary cultural center it is today. Read the new GRAZIA Gazette: Hamptons issue:

