Kenneth Anger, pioneer of gay cinema and unreliable Hollywood columnist, dies at 96





Filmmaker and author Kenneth Anger was a legendary Hollywood figure, a visionary heir to an international avant-garde scene. But he also reveled in the vulgar and the esoteric and essentially disappeared from the public eye for nearly a decade before his death. Anger’s death was reported on Wednesday by Sprth Magers Gallerywhich represents the work of Anger since 2009. Spencer Glesby, who was Anger’s liaison artist, told NPR the filmmaker died May 11 in Yucca Valley, Calif., of natural causes. A child of sunny Southern California, Anger made a name for himself as an irreverent chronicler of his shadows. He made pioneering underground films for decades and claimed to have made his industry debut as a child actor in the 1935 production of Dream of a summer night which starred James Cagney and Mickey Rooney. Sign up for daily news! Stay informed with WPR’s email newsletter. In 1947, while still a teenager, Anger made a gay art short that got him arrested for obscenity. Fireworks, which has no dialogue, shows men flexing for each other in a bar, unzipping their pants, lighting cigarettes with flaming bouquets of flowers, and a bit of surreal sadomasochism. Fireworks and Anger’s other film are now revered as counterculture classics. The director of Scorpio Rise was also notoriously fascinated by the occult. Kenneth Anger was friends with the Rolling Stones, enemy of Andy Warhol and author of a bestselling book, Hollywood Babylon, which spawned a sequel, a short-lived television series and a season of the popular podcast You have to remember that. Many of his since-debunked stories claimed to reveal scandalous secrets of deceased movie stars from the silent and golden eras.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wpr.org/kenneth-anger-gay-film-pioneer-and-unreliable-hollywood-chronicler-dies-96 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos