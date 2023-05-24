Caesars Entertainment Recognized as One of America’s 50 Most Community-Conscious Companies for 9th Consecutive Year | Business

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 24, 2023–
Points of Light, the world’s largest nonprofit dedicated to accelerating people-powered change, recently announced the winners of the Civic 50 of 2023, which included Caesars Entertainment for the ninth consecutive year. A report featuring key trends, benchmark data and insights from the winners was also released.
Now in its eleventh year, The Civic 50 is a national standard for corporate citizenship and shows how leading companies put social impact, civic engagement and community at the heart of their business. Civic 50 winners are companies with annual U.S. revenue of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs: investing resources and volunteering, integrating across business functions, institutionalizing through policies and systems, and measuring impact. .
To continue to be recognized as a leader in corporate citizenship and social impact is an honor, said Heather Rapp, senior vice president of corporate social responsibility. At Caesars, we take our CSR initiatives very seriously; it determines how we conduct our business and we strive to continue to improve our goals year after year. Receiving this recognition proves that we were doing just that and we look forward to continuing to progress.
Additionally, Caesars Entertainment was recently recognized by USA today for its inaugural award focused on climate change and was named one of the Americas Climate Leaders for 2023. The company was also recognized by Newsweek as one of the Americas Best Workplaces for Diversity 2023.
Caesars created the PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework to guide its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The framework contains priorities representing the Company’s most significant business impacts on people, the community and the environment. Caesars sets goals within each of these priorities to help strengthen its overall impact and contribution to CSR.
About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino entertainment company in the United States and one of the most diverse entertainment gaming providers in the world. Since its beginnings in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through the development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment’s resorts primarily operate under the Caesars, Harrah’s, Horseshoe and Eldorado brands. Caesars Entertainment offers diverse amenities and unique destinations, with a focus on customer loyalty and value through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. If you think you or someone you love may have a gambling problem, call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/company.
About points of light
Points of Light is a global non-profit, non-partisan organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which each individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant and participatory societies. Through 145 affiliates in 39 countries and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and businesses, Points of Light engages 3.7 million people in 16.7 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people where it’s needed most. For more information, visit pointsoflight.org.
