Jamie Foxx health scare: Nick Cannon addresses actor’s absence at Beat Shazam premiere

As “Beat Shazam” host Jamie Foxx recovers from his “medical complication” that reportedly left him hospitalized for weeks, Nick Cannon knows he has some big accommodation shoes to fill.

During the season premiere of the musical game show, Cannon, 42, was quick to speak about the absence of Foxxs, 55.

“Welcome to Beat Shazam. Now I know what you’re all thinking, ‘That’s not Jamie Foxx.’ And you’re absolutely right. I’m actually Nick Cannon and I’m honored that Jamie asked me to fill in for him,” Cannon admitted, according to “Entertainment Tonight.” “So don’t get me wrong, this is Jamie Foxx’s house.”

He continued, “He hosted the show for five seasons and gave away almost $12 million, y’all. It’s amazing. So I’m going to do my best to live up to the Beat legacy. Jamie’s Shazam, which means I have to do three things: play the hottest songs on the planet. I got it. Have a party every night. Got it. And donate how much money?”

The game show audience shouted in response, “1 million dollars!”

Cannon, along with Kelly Osbourne, has been tapped to take over hosting on “Beat Shazam” as Foxx recovers.

Cannon will guest host for the sixth season, according to the show’s Instagram, while Osbourne will be in the DJ booth for Foxx’s daughter, Corinne.

The father of 12 then featured Osbourne on the FOX show.

“Now, while Corinne is spending some daddy-daughter time with Jamie, it’s my pleasure to introduce our guest DJ, who actually needs no introduction. It’s the amazing Kelly Osbourne,” he announced.

Neither Cannon nor Osbourne provided updates on Foxx’s condition during the game show.

Foxx once suffered a mysterious health scare and was hospitalized in Atlanta.

Since then, his daughter, Corinne, posted her story on Instagram on May 12 and wrote that her father had been “out of the hospital for weeks” and was “recovering”.

She even noted that Foxx “played pickleball” before thanking fans for their support.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Corinne shared on April 12 that her dad had a “medical complication” the day before, and “quick action and strong attention” helped him recover over the past month.

The family has not disclosed Foxx’s medical issues.

Weeks after his mysterious medical announcement, Foxx took to social media and wrote, “I appreciate all the love!!! I feel blessed.”

He also thanked Cannon for playing his role as host of “Beat Shazam.”

“‘Beat Shazam’ has been an unscripted mainstay of the FOX program for six seasons and counting,” reads a statement shared by the show. “This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx. Kelly Osbourne will fill in as guest DJ.”

“Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to step up and help out this summer.”