The Cure shines at the Hollywood Bowl: Review

Robert Smith took the stage Tuesday night and let the closing notes of Cures A Night Like This in which the 64-year-old gothic rock icon promises, I want a change resonate with the Hollywood Bowl crowd.

The last time we played this, Smith told the audience, I was like, Do I really want to change?

It’s hard to see why he would: nearly half a century after the release of the British band’s debut single, The Cure are enjoying a moment right now, the genre coveted by pop stars a third of Smiths age. The Tuesday concert under cloudy skies was the first of three sold-out dates at the Bowl on a tour for which The Cure sought to keep ticket prices relatively low; Smith’s willingness to publicly criticize Ticketmaster, he even asked the company to refund fans some of his much-hated management fees, gave him a sort of folksy-hero vibe on social media, even though he got used to being a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which inducted The Cure in 2019.

The tour raises expectations for a long-promised studio album, The Cures, the first in 15 years; here the band played a handful of awesome new songs, which one Smith said she had never played before. With its bountiful mix of hits and deep cuts spread over nearly three hours, Cures’ current live show also feels like expertly crafted fan service this summer, the black mascara equivalent of the dazzling Eras tour. and dazzled by Taylor Swift.

The Cure aren’t the only famous survivor of their generation of British post-punk and new wave acts. Depeche Mode are on the road in great shape behind their strongest LP in years, and last weekend Siouxsie (which once counted Smith as a member of its Banshees) made a celebrated return to the US stage at the festival. Pasadenas Cruel World. In November, Kate Bush will take on Cure and Depeche mode in the Rock Hall thanks in part to young viewers of Netflix’s Stranger Things discovering her old song Running Up That Hill last year.

Why exactly that sort of thing seems to be in the air comes down to some extent to chance exposure like that and like HBO’s recent use of Depeche Modes Never Let Me Down Again in The Last of Us. But it There’s also something about this luxuriously dark music, the way it honors the exuberance of misery that means it always attracts new fans. Of course the idea of ​​goth would continue to resonate in an age when teenagers only had to pick up their phones to find a reason to be depressed.

Cures Simon Gallup and Robert Smith performed at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Headlining the Bowl nearly seven years to the day since the Cures’ previous visit and wearing a black t-shirt advertising the defunct Hollywood Star Lanes bowling alley, Smith found as much thrill as ever in alumni like Pictures of You and Lovesong as he floated his amorous yelp over dreamy overlapping guitar lines. (Although Smith is the band’s only remaining original member, Cures’ live lineup with guitarists Perry Bamonte and Reeves Gabrels, bassist Simon Gallup, keyboardist Roger ODonnell and drummer Jason Cooper has relied for decades on the musicians with whom he played.)

Charlotte Sometimes and Push were surging rockers on muscular rhythm section grooves; Shake Dog Shake showed Smith’s childhood fascination with Jimi Hendrix. Sometimes you might think of The Cure as some sort of emo-psych jam band, stretching the likes of From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea to find untapped reserves of luscious melancholy.

Cures’ new songs were both the stormiest and most sentimental of the night, with flowery keyboard hits against synthesized strings reminiscent of Aerosmith’s late-’90s power ballad phase; indeed, the seeds of the deeply moving Another Happy Birthday, which Smith said The Cure first performed on Tuesday, are considered by the most dedicated bands to date back to 1997.

As the clock ticked towards the Bowls 11 p.m. curfew, Smith and his pals slammed their biggest hits Friday Im in Love, delirious in agony; In Between Days, shuffling and funky; Just Like Heaven, a wild and passionate tumble before concluding with Boys Dont Cry, where the pride Smith still takes in a sense of vulnerability might bring tears to your eyes.

When it was over, the frontman stayed on stage for a few minutes, soaking up the crowds’ adoration, a renewable resource, it turns out, but not one he sees fit to waste.