Entertainment
The Cure shines at the Hollywood Bowl: Review
Robert Smith took the stage Tuesday night and let the closing notes of Cures A Night Like This in which the 64-year-old gothic rock icon promises, I want a change resonate with the Hollywood Bowl crowd.
The last time we played this, Smith told the audience, I was like, Do I really want to change?
It’s hard to see why he would: nearly half a century after the release of the British band’s debut single, The Cure are enjoying a moment right now, the genre coveted by pop stars a third of Smiths age. The Tuesday concert under cloudy skies was the first of three sold-out dates at the Bowl on a tour for which The Cure sought to keep ticket prices relatively low; Smith’s willingness to publicly criticize Ticketmaster, he even asked the company to refund fans some of his much-hated management fees, gave him a sort of folksy-hero vibe on social media, even though he got used to being a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which inducted The Cure in 2019.
The tour raises expectations for a long-promised studio album, The Cures, the first in 15 years; here the band played a handful of awesome new songs, which one Smith said she had never played before. With its bountiful mix of hits and deep cuts spread over nearly three hours, Cures’ current live show also feels like expertly crafted fan service this summer, the black mascara equivalent of the dazzling Eras tour. and dazzled by Taylor Swift.
The Cure aren’t the only famous survivor of their generation of British post-punk and new wave acts. Depeche Mode are on the road in great shape behind their strongest LP in years, and last weekend Siouxsie (which once counted Smith as a member of its Banshees) made a celebrated return to the US stage at the festival. Pasadenas Cruel World. In November, Kate Bush will take on Cure and Depeche mode in the Rock Hall thanks in part to young viewers of Netflix’s Stranger Things discovering her old song Running Up That Hill last year.
Why exactly that sort of thing seems to be in the air comes down to some extent to chance exposure like that and like HBO’s recent use of Depeche Modes Never Let Me Down Again in The Last of Us. But it There’s also something about this luxuriously dark music, the way it honors the exuberance of misery that means it always attracts new fans. Of course the idea of goth would continue to resonate in an age when teenagers only had to pick up their phones to find a reason to be depressed.
Headlining the Bowl nearly seven years to the day since the Cures’ previous visit and wearing a black t-shirt advertising the defunct Hollywood Star Lanes bowling alley, Smith found as much thrill as ever in alumni like Pictures of You and Lovesong as he floated his amorous yelp over dreamy overlapping guitar lines. (Although Smith is the band’s only remaining original member, Cures’ live lineup with guitarists Perry Bamonte and Reeves Gabrels, bassist Simon Gallup, keyboardist Roger ODonnell and drummer Jason Cooper has relied for decades on the musicians with whom he played.)
Charlotte Sometimes and Push were surging rockers on muscular rhythm section grooves; Shake Dog Shake showed Smith’s childhood fascination with Jimi Hendrix. Sometimes you might think of The Cure as some sort of emo-psych jam band, stretching the likes of From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea to find untapped reserves of luscious melancholy.
Cures’ new songs were both the stormiest and most sentimental of the night, with flowery keyboard hits against synthesized strings reminiscent of Aerosmith’s late-’90s power ballad phase; indeed, the seeds of the deeply moving Another Happy Birthday, which Smith said The Cure first performed on Tuesday, are considered by the most dedicated bands to date back to 1997.
As the clock ticked towards the Bowls 11 p.m. curfew, Smith and his pals slammed their biggest hits Friday Im in Love, delirious in agony; In Between Days, shuffling and funky; Just Like Heaven, a wild and passionate tumble before concluding with Boys Dont Cry, where the pride Smith still takes in a sense of vulnerability might bring tears to your eyes.
When it was over, the frontman stayed on stage for a few minutes, soaking up the crowds’ adoration, a renewable resource, it turns out, but not one he sees fit to waste.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2023-05-24/the-cure-robert-smith-ticketmaster-hollywood-bowl-review
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump lawyers seek meeting with AG Garland
- The Cure shines at the Hollywood Bowl: Review
- UPDATE: Michigan Announces Largest Effort in State History to Achieve Global Semiconductor Dominance
- Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at 40th Annual National Missing Children’s Day Ceremony | OPA
- Kohberger makes an unusual move in front of the court
- Narendra Modis rock star welcome to Sydney is part gig, part political rally and part soft power | Australia News
- Iran, Indonesia sign 11 cooperation documents
- Jamie Foxx health scare: Nick Cannon addresses actor’s absence at Beat Shazam premiere
- Graziani and Zhu advance to round of 16 at NCAA Doubles Championship
- 42 moments she defined fashion
- Biden administration backs Google in Supreme Court lyrics lawsuit
- USGS reports a 3.2-magnitude earthquake in northern Kansas