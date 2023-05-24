Brokaw: No ride in the dramatic Ride on Hallmark, Peacock | News, Sports, Jobs







The Hallmark drama Ride is a combination of Dallas and Dynasty with a hint of Yellowstone, Longmire, and even a bit of The Ranch. That means it’s a show about a family trying to keep their ranch and it’s also a show about the world of bull riders. Family relationships are woven through this drama, which also airs on Peacock, as the McMurray family grapples with life, loss, money and love. Nancy Travis is Isabel McMurray, the family matriarch. Her husband, Dusty, died before this story begins. His three sons, Cash (Beau Mirchoff), Tuff (Jake Foy) and Austin (Marcus Rosner), aim to protect the ranch from bankruptcy and preserve McMurray’s legacy in the riding world. Austin’s wife, Missy (Tiera Skovbye), is a tough woman whose riding skills have earned her accolades. Valeria (Sara Garcia) is a wayward woman whom the family took in years earlier and became one of the clan members. But her secrets could tear the family apart. As the season progresses, the family has many ups and downs. At one point, they turn to Gus Booker (Tyler Jacob Moore), the son of a wealthy oil magnate, who is looking to buy a ranch and in turn help the owners. The feelings between Valeria and Cash, Missy and Cash, Missy and Gus, Tuff and her friend Julian (Vasilios Filippakis), and even Isabel and Cody (James Tupper), all merge into the story as they come together to make what they can. to save the ranch. With plenty of bullfighting scenes on real bulls and fake bulls, the action is secondary to the personal drama. This is what makes the series interesting and why viewers want to see future episodes. Travis is no stranger to viewers. She has a number of strong shows on her resume, including Almost Perfect (1995-1997), Becker (2002-2004), The Bill Engvall Show (2007-2009), The Kominsky Method (2018-2019) and Last standing man (2022-2021). She has also acted in numerous films for television and cinema: The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005), The Jane Austen Book Club (2007) and several others. The cast of Ride is filled with familiar faces from TV and movies. Although set in rural Colorado, the series is actually filmed in and around Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The landscape is magnificent with the large fields, the animals (horses, bulls, goats), the relaxation and the big blue sky which create a relaxing atmosphere, punctuated by the ups, downs, fun, stress and strains of the McMurrays. Saddle your horse, grab your cowboy hat and discover the world of the McMurrays. As of this writing, there’s no word on a second season. Newsletter Join thousands of people who already receive our daily newsletter.

