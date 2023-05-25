The Cure delivers brooding, hit-and-miss set at the Hollywood Bowl





The first words sung by Robert Smith during the Cure’s Hollywood Bowl show in Los Angeles on Tuesday night – “This is the end / Of every song we sing” – set a reflective tone for the rest of the famous rock band’s performance. Gothic as participants were through its 45-year history. The two-hour, 45-minute set kicked off with “Alone,” an unreleased track from The Cure’s long-awaited 14th album, “Songs of a Lost World.” Judging by the many new songs the band have played, including the world premiere of revamped ’90s demo “Another (Happy) Birthday,” The Cure’s next project sees Smith grappling with mortality and loss. that accompanies aging. But the music itself has shown no signs of aging: Smith’s voice is as smooth and strong as ever, drummer Jason Cooper hasn’t missed a beat and bassist Simon Gallup has provided a powerful backbone for the rest of the band’s lush instrumentals. The Cure’s musical prowess was immediately on display with the set’s second song, “Disintegration” classic “Pictures of You”, as the band delivered a near-accurate performance on the song’s 1989 recording and makes the crowd sing – even at the guitar part. Followed by “A Night Like This” and “Lovesong,” The Cure took a quick step, sprinkling new material along the way. While audiences may not know the lyrics to the unreleased songs, they’ve received equal attention – after all, this is the band’s first North American tour since 2016 and, despite Smith’s best efforts, tickets were not easy to get. “Charlotte Sometimes”, “Push”, “Shake Dog Shake” and “From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea” marked the end of the first act of the show, and the transition to the first encore was quick (the set is structured with two long “reminders”). Midway through the first encore marked Smith’s longest address to the crowd — before launching into “A Thousand Hours,” Smith became poetic about growing older, adding to the show’s pensive theme. “It’s really hard to keep hold of your younger self,” he said. “When you wrote about it, it’s like a kind of diary, when you write songs and you kind of think, ‘Fuck me, was I so sad when I was so young? I had no idea. This is one of those songs. The second encore was filled to the brim with the band’s greatest hits, which seemed to allow Smith to really let loose onstage. “We haven’t done this song in 1,300 years,” Smith said before playing “Six Different Ways” from 1985’s “The Head on the Door,” through which he tiptoed the stage like a gothic ballerina, with occasional leaps and twirls. . “Friday I’m in Love” was understandably full of joy, as “Wish” hearts were projected onto the Bowl’s LED screens and couples performed impromptu dances. “Doing the Unstuck” provided another highlight with the crowd echoing the song’s remarkable lyrics: “Let’s be happy!” And the feeling was fulfilled, as The Cure moved through “Close to Me”, “In Between Days”, “Just Like Heaven” and “Boys Don’t Cry” in quick succession, culminating in a euphoric finale. As the final notes of the “Boys Don’t Cry” anthem sounded and the band departed, Smith lingered onstage for a few more minutes, holding his hand over his heart as if about to to come out of his chest. He didn’t want it to end either. See the full setlist below. “Only”

“Pictures of you”

“A Night Like This”

“Love song”

“And nothing is forever”

“The Last Day of Summer”

“A Fragile Thing”

“Burn”

“Another (Happy) Birthday”

“Charlotte Sometimes”

“Push”

“Primary”

“Shake the Dog Shake”

“From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea”

“Ending Song” 1 more “I can never say goodbye”

“It can never be the same again”

“Thousand Hours”

“The night”

“A forest” 2 more “Lullaby”

“Six Different Ways”

“The walk”

“Friday I’m in Love”

“Unlock”

“Near me”

“Between the Days”

“Like Heaven”

“Boys Don’t Cry”

