Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar who returned to dominate the 1980s, dead at 83 – Macomb Daily

By HILLEL ITALY (AP National Writer)

NEW YORK (AP) Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and performer who teamed up with her husband Ike Turner for a dynamic string of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and 70s and survived her horrible marriage to triumphing in middle age with the Whats Love Got to Do With It chart, died at 83.

Turner died Tuesday after a long illness at her home in Ksnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her manager. She became a Swiss citizen ten years ago.

Few stars have traveled so far, she was born Anna Mae Bullock in a separate hospital in Tennessee and spent her final years in a 260,000 square foot estate on Lake Zurich and overcame so much. Physically battered, emotionally devastated and financially ruined by her 20-year relationship with Ike Turner, she became a single-handed superstar in her 40s, at a time when most of her peers were on the verge of falling out, and remained l one of the best gigs for years after.

With admirers ranging from Beyonc to Mick Jagger, Turner was one of the world’s most successful artists, known for a core of pop, rock and rhythm and blues favorites: Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits, River Deep, Mountain High and the hits she had in the 80s, including Whats Love Got to Do with It, We Dont Need Another Hero and a cover of Al Greens Lets Stay Together.

singer with microphone
FILE – Tina Turner performs at Madison Square Garden in New York on August 1, 1985. Turner, the unstoppable singer and performer, died Tuesday after a long illness at her home in Ksnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her manager. She was 83 years old. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine, File)

Her trademarks were her growling contralto, her bold smile and strong cheekbones, her palette of wigs and the muscular, fast legs she was not shy about showing off. She has sold over 150 million records worldwide, won 12 Grammys, was inducted with Ike into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 (and alone in 2021) and was honored at the Kennedy Center in 2005, along with Beyonc and Oprah. Winfrey among those who praise her. Her life became the basis for a movie, a Broadway musical and an HBO documentary in 2021 that she called her public farewell.

Until she left her husband and revealed their story, she was known as Ike’s voracious on-stage foil, the leading lady of Ike Review and Tina Turner. Ike was billed first and ran the show, choosing material, arrangements, backing vocals. They toured constantly for years, partly because Ike often ran out of money and didn’t want to miss a gig. Tina Turner was forced to continue with bronchitis, pneumonia, with a collapsed right lung.

Other times, the cause of his misfortunes was Ike himself.

As she recounted in her memoir, I, Tina, Ike, started hitting her soon after they met, in the mid-1950s, and only got more vicious. Provoked by anything and anyone, he would throw hot coffee in her face, choke her or beat her until her eyes were swollen, then rape her. Before a show, he broke her jaw and she took to the stage with her mouth full of blood.

Terrified of both being with Ike and being without him, she credits her burgeoning Buddhist faith in the mid-1970s with giving her a sense of strength and self-esteem and she eventually leaves early. July 1976. The Ike and Tina Turner Revue was set to open a tour marking the country’s bicentennial when Tina escaped from their Dallas hotel room, with just a Mobil credit card and 36 cents, while Ike slept. She dashed onto a nearby highway, narrowly avoiding a speeding truck, and found another hotel to stay.

I looked at him (Ike) and thought, you just beat me for the last time, you sucker, she recalled in her memoir.

