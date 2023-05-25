Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar who returned to dominate the 1980s, dead at 83 – Macomb Daily

By HILLEL ITALY (AP National Writer)

NEW YORK (AP) Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and performer who teamed up with her husband Ike Turner for a dynamic string of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and 70s and survived her horrible marriage to triumphing in middle age with the Whats Love Got to Do With It chart, died at 83.

Turner died Tuesday after a long illness at her home in Ksnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her manager. She became a Swiss citizen ten years ago.

Few stars have traveled so far, she was born Anna Mae Bullock in a separate hospital in Tennessee and spent her final years in a 260,000 square foot estate on Lake Zurich and overcame so much. Physically battered, emotionally devastated and financially ruined by her 20-year relationship with Ike Turner, she became a single-handed superstar in her 40s, at a time when most of her peers were on the verge of falling out, and remained l one of the best gigs for years after.

With admirers ranging from Beyonc to Mick Jagger, Turner was one of the world’s most successful artists, known for a core of pop, rock and rhythm and blues favorites: Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits, River Deep, Mountain High and the hits she had in the 80s, including Whats Love Got to Do with It, We Dont Need Another Hero and a cover of Al Greens Lets Stay Together.

Her trademarks were her growling contralto, her bold smile and strong cheekbones, her palette of wigs and the muscular, fast legs she was not shy about showing off. She has sold over 150 million records worldwide, won 12 Grammys, was inducted with Ike into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 (and alone in 2021) and was honored at the Kennedy Center in 2005, along with Beyonc and Oprah. Winfrey among those who praise her. Her life became the basis for a movie, a Broadway musical and an HBO documentary in 2021 that she called her public farewell.

Until she left her husband and revealed their story, she was known as Ike’s voracious on-stage foil, the leading lady of Ike Review and Tina Turner. Ike was billed first and ran the show, choosing material, arrangements, backing vocals. They toured constantly for years, partly because Ike often ran out of money and didn’t want to miss a gig. Tina Turner was forced to continue with bronchitis, pneumonia, with a collapsed right lung.

Other times, the cause of his misfortunes was Ike himself.

As she recounted in her memoir, I, Tina, Ike, started hitting her soon after they met, in the mid-1950s, and only got more vicious. Provoked by anything and anyone, he would throw hot coffee in her face, choke her or beat her until her eyes were swollen, then rape her. Before a show, he broke her jaw and she took to the stage with her mouth full of blood.

Terrified of both being with Ike and being without him, she credits her burgeoning Buddhist faith in the mid-1970s with giving her a sense of strength and self-esteem and she eventually leaves early. July 1976. The Ike and Tina Turner Revue was set to open a tour marking the country’s bicentennial when Tina escaped from their Dallas hotel room, with just a Mobil credit card and 36 cents, while Ike slept. She dashed onto a nearby highway, narrowly avoiding a speeding truck, and found another hotel to stay.

I looked at him (Ike) and thought, you just beat me for the last time, you sucker, she recalled in her memoir.

Turner was among the first celebrities to speak out about domestic violence, becoming a hero for battered women and a symbol of resilience for all. Ike Turner didn’t deny abusing her, although he tried to blame Tina for their troubles. When he died in 2007, a representative for his ex-wife said simply: Tina is aware that Ike is deceased.

Not much was obvious to Ike and Tina’s many fans. The Turners were a hot band for much of the 1960s and into the 70s, evolving from bluesy ballads such as A Fool in Love and Its Going to Work Out Fine to flashy covers of Proud Mary and Come Together and d other rock songs that led them to cross paths. hit.

They opened for the Rolling Stones in 1966 and 1969, and were seen performing a lustful version of Otis Reddings Ive Been Loving You Too Long in the 1970 Stones documentary Gimme Shelter. Laurence Fishburne and Angela Bassett gave Oscar-nominated performances as Ike and Tina in the 1993 film Whats Love Got to Do with It, based on I, Tina, but she says reliving her years with Ike was so painful that she couldn’t bring herself to watch the movie).

Ike and Tinas reworking Proud Mary, originally a tight mid-tempo hit for Creedence Clearwater Revival, helped define their assertive sexual image. Against the backdrop of funky guitar and crooning baritone from Ikes, Tina started with some spoken words about how some people wanted to hear nice, easy songs.

But there is one thing, she warned, you see, we never do anything nice and easy.

We always do it nice and hard.

But by the late 1970s, Turner’s career seemed over. She was 40 years old, her first solo album had failed and her concerts were mostly confined to the cabaret circuit. Desperate for work and money, she even agreed to tour South Africa when the country was widely boycotted due to its racist apartheid regime.

Rock stars helped bring her back. Rod Stewart convinced her to sing Hot Legs with him on Saturday Night Live and Jagger, who had openly borrowed some of Turners’ moves onstage, sang Honky Tonk Women with her on the 1981-82 Stones tour. At a listening party for his 1983 album Lets Dance, David Bowie told guests that Turner was his favorite singer.

More popular in England at the time than in the United States, she recorded a raucous version of Lets Stay Together at EMI’s Abbey Road studios in London. By the end of 1983, Lets Stay Together was a hit across Europe and on the verge of breaking into the United States. A Capitol Records A&R man, John Carter, urged the label to sign him up and make an album. Among the material presented to her was a thoughtful pop-reggae ballad co-written by Terry Britten and Graham Lyle and initially dismissed by Tina as a wimp.

I just thought it was an old pop song, and I didn’t like it, she later said of Whats Love Got To Do With It.

The Turners album Private Dancer was released in May 1984, sold over eight million copies and featured several hit singles, including the title track and Better Be Good To Me. It won four Grammys, including the record of the year for Whats Love Got to Do With It, the song that came to define the lucid image of his post-Ike years.

People look at me now and think what a hot life I must have lived ha! she wrote in her memoirs.

Even with Ike, it was hard to mistake her for a romantic. Her voice was never pretty and love songs were never her specialty, in part because she had little experience to draw on. She was born in Nutbush, Tennessee in 1939 and would say she received no love from her mother or father. After her parents separated, she moved around Tennessee and Missouri often, living with various relatives. She was outgoing, loved to sing, and as a teenager frequented blues clubs in St. Louis, where one of the best draws was Ike Turner and his Kings of Rhythm. Tina didn’t care much about his appearance the first time she saw him, at Club Manhattan.

Then he went on stage and took his guitar, she wrote in her memoir. He hit a note, and I thought, Jesus, listen to this guy play.

Tina soon got him moving. During intermission of an Ike Turner show at the nearby Club DLisa, Ike was alone on stage, playing a blues melody on the keyboards. Tina recognized the song, BB Kings You Know I Love You, grabbed a microphone and sang. As Tina remembered, a stunned Ike yelled Giirrlll!! and demanded to know what else she could do. Despite her mother’s objections, she agreed to join his group. He changed his first name to Tina, inspired by comic book heroine Sheena, Queen of the Jungle, and changed his surname when he married her in 1962.

In rare moments of leniency from Ike, Tina found success on her own. She added explosive vocals to Phil Spectors’ titanic production of River Deep, Mountain High, a flop in the United States when it was released in 1966, but a hit overseas and eventually a standard. She also starred as Acid Queen in the 1975 film version of the rock opera Whos Tommy. More recent film work has included Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome and a cameo in Whats Love Got to Do with It.

Turner had two sons: Craig, with saxophonist Raymond Hill; and Ronald, with Ike Turner. (Craig Turner was found dead in 2018 of an apparent suicide). In a memoir published later in 2018, Tina Turner: My Love Story, she revealed that she received a kidney transplant from her second husband, former EMI record executive Erwin Bach.

Turner’s life seemed like an argument against marriage, but his life with Bach was a love story young Tina wouldn’t have thought possible. They met in the mid-1980s, when she flew to Germany to promote a record and he picked her up from the airport. He was over a decade younger than her prettiest face, she said of him in the HBO documentary, and the attraction was mutual. She married Bach in 2013, exchanging their vows in a civil ceremony in Switzerland.

It’s that happiness that people talk about, Turner told the press at the time, when you wish for nothing, when you can finally take a deep breath and say, everything is fine.

Associated Press writer Hilary Fox contributed to this report.