Hollywood didn’t learn from the success of Conan the Barbarians
1982 Conan the Barbarian was a surprise hit for Universal Pictures, putting star Arnold Schwarzenegger on the map and launching a wave of swords and sorcery movies throughout the 1980s. Even more impressively, it became a fantasy classic, Schwarzenegger periodically pressuring director John Milius to do another sequel with him. The same can’t be said for most of the swords and sorcery movies that followed it. The subgenre was crummy, to begin with, with the quality taking a steep dip following Conan the Barbarianis success.
But the ultimate failure of the subgenre lies less in the quality of the product than in the lessons Hollywood learned from it. Conan. They turned out not only to be wrong, but completely oblivious to the earth-shattering changes in the industry. In the simplest terms, while Conan the Barbarian made money, the powers that be felt he was not making enough money and modified subsequent efforts accordingly. It nearly killed the swords and sorcery genre before the decade was out.
Conan the Barbarian was an R-rated fantasy
Fantasy films have gained prominence following the massive success of Star Wars: Episode VI – A New Hope, as advances in special effects have made it easier to produce the type of spectacle that audiences have come to expect. This included adult-focused efforts like those in 1981 Excalibura lofty – and R-rated – retelling of the legend of King Arthur. Conan the Barbarian was more adolescent, based on the pulp stories of author Robert E. Howard rather than anything with Arthur’s literary pedigree. But Howard’s work contained a Darwinian brutality that Milius managed to transfer to the big screen. Conan the Barbarian depicts an unforgiving world where the strong prey on the weak, the heroes only discovering something akin to a moral compass through long and terrible trials.
It became a big hit – grossing over $70 million off a $20 million budget – and oddly enough, it wasn’t the only R-rated swords and sorcery movie to make money this year. -there. Although much less well seen (it stinks), The Sword and the Sorcerer raked in nearly $40 million off a $4 million budget while embracing the same type of hard-R content as Conan the Barbarian. This helped the swords and sorcery genre stand out from the more family-friendly fantasy films of the time, such as Dragon hunter And Krullas well as certification Conan the Barbarianserious approach like a heart attack.
Hollywood decided the Swords-and-Sorcery genre was for kids
And yet, the main lesson that Hollywood seemed to learn from the film was that it would have made even more money if it were made for kids. The most obvious example comes with the sequel, Conan the Destroyer, arrived two years later. Milius was replaced by Richard Fleischer behind the camera: a veteran of Hollywood’s Golden Age and director of family fantasies such as 20000 Leagues Under the Sea And Fantastic trip. Howard’s world lost some of its brutality in the process, replaced by a PG rating and more fairytale atmosphere, along with actively comedic characters like Tracey Walter’s thief Malak. Despite having a higher budget, it grossed less than half of the first film and effectively ended Schwarzenegger’s association with the character. (The less said about Jason Momoa’s 2011 release, the better.)
Similar efforts followed, ranging from 1983 Hercules with Lou Ferrigno in the 1985s Sonja Red, which Fleischer also directed. They also bombed, and at the time of the 1987 disaster masters of the universe arrival, the trend had just run its course. Amid all of this, the home video revolution has fundamentally changed the game. The tweens and teens who couldn’t see Conan the Barbarian in theaters, they could watch the R-rated mayhem on home video and see what they were missing. Removing the genre’s harsher edges has left only stronger, dumber versions of family fantasies. In trying to expand the genre’s audience, Hollywood turned away from the very audience it was trying to reach.
It goes beyond R-rated content. Milius centered his world around a constant battle for survival, then showed his protagonists rising above him. It takes more than bare breasts and bloodletting to pull it off, even without turning it all into a Saturday morning. Schwarzenegger, at least, understands the problem, which is why he periodically pesters Milius to get back in character. None of the other directors of the time seized on the appeal of the subgenre as he did. Conan the Barbarian is a classic for the same reason that the rest of the genre is not: the people making the decisions completely misinterpreted the play.
