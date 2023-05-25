Entertainment
Boulder Creek Fest, a place where ‘kids become kids’ and adults become adults (with kids and beer) – Boulder Daily Camera
Most of the time when you think of Boulder, a town named after a fragment of rock, you think of, well, rocks, mountains, Flatirons, and maybe hiking, biking, and hiking. ‘escalation.
However, Boulder Creek Fest, the welcoming annual summer festival held along the iconic creek that runs through the heart of the city, returns this weekend for its 75th year to remind us that we also have water here.
Although the creek has received some bad press in recent months (don’t dip your head in to drink the water), the stream remains an important facet of the community, and the three-day festival is a great way to celebrate. and appreciate the natural beauty that Boulder has to offer.
Creek Fest kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Friday and features more than 30 bands on three stages, a Creekside Beer Fest, live dance performances, stand-up comedy, family magic shows, kids’ activities and more.
Festival organizers have moved away from the more traditional carnival vibe of the event and expanded its offering with new activities for families.
“It feels a lot more local, which was an intentional choice by the organizers, and with us,” said local musician Paige Doughty, one half of nature-loving wife and husband duo Jeff & Paige.
The other half, Jeff Kagan, agreed and said Creek Fest is a particularly good time for children to have a chance to interact with nature.
Having this natural waterway where children can play, cool off and just watch the water flow in the spring is what makes this festival so special, Kagan said.
Boulder-based Kagan and Doughty are longtime local superstars on the children’s music circuit who specialize in songs about nature, science, ecology and geology. The couple met in graduate school while earning their masters in environmental education. United by a love of nature, they started making music for fun, until one day they found their niche by writing and performing educational tunes for children.
Our shows are a mix of songs, but also educational theater, quick costume changes and tons of audience participation,” Kagan said. “It’s kind of like a nature musical for kids.”
In addition to playing two shows at the festival, Jeff and Paige are scheduled to host the Creekside for Kids event at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday on the Community Stage. The event will kick off with a family DJ dance party also known as Dino Disco, featuring inflatable dinosaurs. More dance and movement will follow at 11 a.m., when Amina Arts’ Mimi Ferrie will take the stage to lead an interactive dance and flow class. The 30-minute session will focus on water movement, inspired by Boulder Creek, and will also include giant parachute games for kids.
After the dance parties, Jeff and Paige will cause a stir with an hour-long concert at 11:30 a.m. that will include fan favorites The Bobcat Walk and The Opera of Giardia. If the audience is lucky, Jeff & Paige might even perform a few new songs from their upcoming album, Hey, Alice!
The big reason to do Creekside [for Kids] is to provide something for families at a time before the biggest festival begins,” Kagan said. “There is still parking, not much room to park, room to move around, room to bike downtown, room to explore, room for kids to be kids. children.”
Creekside for Kids will also offer face paint, Lego creators, hamster wheels, family stands, snacks and snow cones.
For a more robust food offering, customers can expect a great selection of food trucks and tents at Boulder Creek Fest, which kicks off at noon.
Another power couple in the Boulder Creek Fest universe are Bohemian Biergarten co-owners Angelie Timm and Zdenek Srom. Together, the duo are behind not one, but two of Creek Fest’s food vendors: the Bohemian Wurst food truck, as well as a food tent within the Creekside Beer Festival, specializing specifically in European style hot dog sandwiches.
With the food truck and the tent, instead of serving food in the restaurant, it’s fun because the energy is so fast, super laid back and you can meet and share food in a different way,” Timm said. “It’s just a different and super fun experience. It’s exciting.”
According to Timm, the food truck will serve Biergarten favorites, such as Polish pierogis, bratwursts with pickled pepper relish and the restaurant’s signature jumbo pretzels with beer cheese.
The Biergartens food tent inside the Beer Festival, which is a ticketed event within Creek Fest, will feature a Central European-style hot dog served on a baguette, which is toasted inside on a rod. The hot dog is placed in the baguette cave, along with mustard and ketchup, making it a portable snack that not only tastes good but travels well. For those who don’t like hot dogs, the tent will also serve giant pickles, which are also good on the fly.
The Creekside Beer Festival will be a lot like a local beer tour that’s condensed into one convenient creekside location (aptly named). More than 20 breweries are participating in this year’s festival, including Boulder-based Upslope, Avery and Asher Brewing. While the Boulder Creek Festival is free all weekend, the Signature Beer Festival requires a $30 ticket for a two-hour unlimited beer tasting. (The ticket is basically paid, depending on how fast you drink.)
Attendees looking for a completely free weekend experience need not worry, the festival will host free concerts from over 30 bands on three different stages. Local favorites such as Megan Burtt, Many Mountains and Flash Mountain Flood are scheduled to perform on the festival stage, while bigger bands such as Tenth Mountain Division and Deadphish Orchestra will perform at the Boulder Bandshell.
There will be dozens of vendor booths and kids can enjoy games and rides like a bungee trampoline, water walking balls, obstacle course, inflatables and more.
For the full lineup of concerts, performances, activities, and participating food and beer vendors, visit bouldercreekfest.com.
