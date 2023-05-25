Bollywood Retro (FREE ENTRY) Back To The 90’s Party Tickets, Fri May 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM





Desi Saturdays hosts the biggest Bollywood parties in the country, check out highlights from our past events on our Instagram @DesiSaturdays & TikTok @Desi_Saturdays FRIDAY MAY 26 Bollywood Retro What does it mean? Today is tomorrow yesterday and retro means everything that belongs to the past, so yes, today is tomorrow retro! Bollywood Retro Party will bring you the best dance music from the 90s to early 2k… music that transcends time. Our Retro concept was born out of a desire and need to bring the Bombay era back to life… and now it’s more than a dream, it’s a reality! Experience it, embrace it, live it…..be part of it! The most authentic and hottest Bollywood party in the heart of Times Square NYC with India’s #1 DJ spinning the latest and retro Bollywood Bangers!! MUSIC: Get ready, to dance to some of the most popular Bollywood dance music from the 90s to the start of 2k. and show us your amazing moves on the dance floor…… DJ DARK This is an exclusive Bollywood party as most of the music will be Bollywood. Please avoid disappointment by not purchasing the tickets if you are not a Bollywood music lover and expect other music to play at the party. Venue: HK HALL 605 West 48th Street. Times Square New York. Revel in Ibiza-style luxury this Memorial Day weekend at New York’s nightlife fixture, HK HALL Nightclub. With its famous state-of-the-art dance floor and cutting-edge nightlife standards, HK HALL is a mainstay of the New York club scene. This MDW, HK HALL ups the ante with deluxe amenities for a party full of festivity, energy and style. Join connoisseurs of NYCs Desi-party at the one and only HK HALL, the acclaimed mega-club and forerunner of NYC’s famous nightlife scene. Bathed in dazzling neon lights, HK HALL’s internationally acclaimed dance floor will reach fever pitch as evening headliner Dj Dharak spins a pulsating soundtrack of Bollywood, Top 40, House and Mashups. Book a VIP table (rooftop view and seats) Text/Call: (908) 425-1603 TERMS AND CONDITIONS: FREE ENTRY until MIDNIGHT with RSVP This is a 21+ event – PHYSICAL VALID Government issued ID is required for admission No photocopies/telephone copies of IDs are accepted. Dress code: upscale, fashionable and chic No large groups of men – mixed groups only! Strictly no refunds. Tickets are non-refundable and transferable! We take photos and capture videos of our events for marketing purposes. Please email us at [email protected] or message us on Instagram/Facebook/TikTok at “desisaturdays” if you need to request removal of content from our page. Removal of content will be at our discretion. Behaviour: Management reserves the right to remove any guest from the room for any reason. Rowdy and unruly behavior will not be tolerated. You are ultimately responsible for all guests at your party. We have a zero tolerance policy on groping and harassment. Guests should not touch or speak to any of the staff, servers, entertainers or other patrons in an inappropriate manner. Venue management retains absolute discretion to decide what is inappropriate. If you or any member of the group acts in a way that our management deems threatens or interferes with the safety or enjoyment of others or acts inappropriately, we may remove you from the premises and no refund will be given.

