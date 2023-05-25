3 reasons not to back down on AI

Writers picket Netflix on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, California. Photo by FREDERIC … [+] J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images. AFP via Getty Images

Discussions around AI and its impact on various industries have become a hot topic. For the more than 11,500 Hollywood writers currently on strike, the subject can no longer be avoided or postponed.

Justine Bateman wrote a compelling op-ed In Newsweek who breaks it down. As a filmmaker, author and coder with a degree in computer science and digital media management from UCLA, Bateman warns that AI has already begun to displace humans and its potential destruction for creatives cannot be ignored. She sees the Hollywood writers’ strike as the last chance to effectively tackle AI.

The Writers Guild of America is entering its third week of strike action against the AMPTP, which represents studios and streamers. AI has become a focal point over the weeks. Writers are realizing that AI software could potentially replace human screenwriters. But how can software write a love story when a computer has never been in love or suffered a heartbreak?

Although some in the industry have pointed out that the software isn’t good enough to replace the human emotions that make our favorite movies and TV shows so binge-worthy, improvements over time could probably fix that. And now what?

Although the WGA cannot stop the development of AI, assurances could be made to ensure basic standards of human involvement and fair compensation. In the case of entertainment, Bateman says it’s used for greed, which leads to AI-written scripts and digitized actors.

In a interview with The Guardian, former Google employee Timnit Gebru spoke about the dangers of AI. She claims that Google fired her after writing an academic paper on the subject; the company said she quit.

Gebru is a computer scientist specializing in artificial intelligence and warns that the vast growth of AI capabilities, in conjunction with the fact that many of his systems are likely to be built on a huge mess of biases, inequalities and power imbalances, will impact people all over the world. And, she adds, regulation is necessary.

In an email interview, a Los Angeles-based entertainment and employment attorney Cameron Dowlatshahi discussed AI in relation to the current Hollywood writers’ strike. Dowlatshahi is a founding partner of Mills Sadat Dowlat LLP, where he has litigated cases involving contract disputes, defamation and trademark infringement. He represents both creatives and producers in Hollywood, and while he’s made it clear he’s neutral on the issue, he points to three reasons why the WGA can’t back down on AI.

AI technology is still in its infancy

According to Dowlatshahi, AI is still in its relatively nascent stage. It therefore makes sense to implement some initial agreements on the subject. “AI is on the verge of amazing feats in many industries, and Hollywood is no exception. Some episodic content coming out on the internet is intriguing.

But he agreed that AI has not mastered human emotions. AI still doesn’t produce scripts that are as good or entertaining as human-written jokes and storylines, which helps the WGA because if the union toes the line in demanding guardrails for AI, the AMPTP might decide not to give up. too much by accepting restrictions. They might conclude that the AI ​​is not ready for prime time. Even so, it won’t be an easy fight as AMPTP is very interested in seeing what AI can accomplish and how many millions or even billions of dollars it could save studios.

He added that the writers currently have the law on their side. Copyright law is currently on the side of writers, but who knows how long that will hold. The US Copyright Office states that it will not register works generated solely by AI without any human direction of the technology. This prompts studios to put people in the writers room with AI. But, in the future, the Copyright Office may change the way it strikes this balance, and writers may lose their edge.

The focus should be on how AI is used

Although the WGA cannot stop the development of AI, assurances can be made to ensure basic standards of human involvement and fair compensation. Dowlatshahi concluded that AI will inevitably be used in the creative process as a tool or replacement for some scripts.

The WGA struck a great balance by emphasizing that it’s not anti-technology and making it clear that it’s not trying to outlaw AI altogether, Dowlatshahi said. This earned the WGA a few points, as it gives the impression that the union is forward-looking to the public, giving it a lot of momentum to achieve its ultimate goal of exerting as much control as possible. on how AI is used.”

Now is the time to set parameters around AI

Dowlatshahi said it was better to put a framework in place now to avoid future strikes. “The WGA has an AI task force, and rank-and-file union members quickly coalesced around the idea that AI is a monumental danger to their livelihoods. So the union leadership has the support it needs to negotiate aggressively on this.One of the risks for the union if it waits until the next contract negotiation is that Hollywood has become heavily reliant on AI by then, some writers benefiting from its use and others losing out on AI, making it harder for the syndicate to fix the problem.

In conclusion, Dowlatshahi believes that true creativity will always require a human touch. AI is currently developing at an incredible speed and is touching almost every aspect of our lives, from art to social media to music. But will it completely eliminate human creativity? No. Writers will have a role. And if they have a role, they will have their say. The AMPTP has offered to hold annual meetings with the union, focusing on advances in AI technology. It just depends on the framework both parties agree to in a contract and whether it will provide the WGA with an opportunity to reconsider.