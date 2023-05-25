Tina Turner mourned by Hollywood after the death of the icon at 83: “Simply the best”

Hollywood stars are mourning the loss of the iconic Tina Turner.

The death of the queen of rock n roll was announced Wednesday on Instagram. Turner died Tuesday after a long illness at her home in Ksnacht, Switzerland, near Zurich, according to her manager. She became a Swiss citizen ten years ago.

Mick Jagger took to Twitter on Wednesday to honor his “friend” after her death.

“I am so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an extremely talented performer and singer,” Jagger wrote alongside several images of Turner.

TINA TURNER DEAD AT 83

“She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her,” he concluded.

Lionel Richie took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a variety of images with the late Turner.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

“What a life! What a show! What a talent! Your resilience was a lesson to us all. I will miss you my dear friend! Thanks for the memories,” Richie wrote, adding a dove and a heart emoji .

Diana Ross wrote on Twitter about the emotions she feels after Turner’s death.

“Shocked. Saddened,” Ross wrote alongside a photo with Turner. “Send our condolences to the family and loved ones of Tina Turners.”

Earvin “Magic” Johnson took to Twitter to remember one of his favorite artists.

“Rest in peace to one of my all-time favorite artists, legendary rock n roll queen Tina Turner,” the former NBA legend wrote alongside a photo of the duet with Elizabeth Taylor.

“I’ve seen her many times and hands down she put on one of the best shows I’ve ever seen. She always gives you what you pay for.”

Mariah Carey paid tribute to Turner on Twitter, describing the late singer as “legendary, iconic, diva and superstar.”

“The words legendary, iconic, diva and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and more – an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer,” Carey began.

“For me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women around the world. Her music will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in peace, queen,” she concluded, adding an emoji with a red heart.

Actress Angela Bassett took to Instagram on Wednesday to express her grief following news of Turner’s death.

“How can we say goodbye to a woman who took her pain and trauma and used it as a way to help change the world? Through her courage to tell her story, her commitment to staying the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a place in rock and roll for herself and others like her, Tina Turner showed those who lived in fear what a bright future filled with love, compassion and freedom,” Bassett began.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

“His last words to me – to me – were You never imitated me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina and showed her to the world. I will keep those words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I’m honored to have known Tina Turner. I’m honored to have helped show her to the world. So today, as we mourn the loss of that voice and presence iconic, she gave us more than we could ever ask for. She gave us her whole being. And Tina Turner is a gift that will always be simply the best. Angels sing for your rest, Queen,” a- she concluded.

Ciara followed suit, honoring Turner on Twitter.

“Heaven has gained an angel. Rest in heaven Tina Turner. Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all,” the singer-songwriter wrote, adding some photos of Turner.

Nicki Minaj paid tribute to Turner on Twitter.

“Omg I just saw that Tina Turner passed away. Legend and icon and that doesn’t even scratch the surface. May she rest in perfect peace and may her legacy of brilliance and resilience live on forever. #Simply the best“, wrote Minaj.

Halle Berry shared a sweet message and photo of herself and Turner.

“I’ll never forget that day at the Legends Ball where I met Tina Turner! She rearranged me with her conversation, her wit, her depth of character, her grace and most of all her ability to be ordinary and a LEGEND at all times. era! the world will lack a bright light tonight!” Berry wrote on Twitter.

‘Star Trek’ actor George Takei wrote on Twitter that “a true legend has passed” following news of Turner’s death.

“Tina Turner has passed away at the age of 83. She was our River Deep and our Mountain High, the private dancer in our hearts. She showed us that love really has everything to do with it, and that we had Really need another hero. . And she was. Rest now, Proud Mary. Raise your voice high in the heavens. You were always simply the best,” Takei concluded.

A LOOK AT TINA TURNER’S EMPIRE

Singer Gloria Gaynor also paid tribute to Turner on Twitter.

“I am so, so sad to hear of the passing of @Tina Turner, the iconic legend who paved the way for so many women in rock, black and white music. She did with great dignity and success what very few people would even dare to do in her day and in this kind of music,” Gaynor wrote alongside a photo of the late musician.

Actor and comedian Terrence K. Williams shared a video of Turner performing.

“Tina Turner will be missed. She passed away at 83. This is my favorite Tina Turner song! Whats Love Got To Do With It. Who else thought she was a great artist and simply the best”, Williams wrote on Twitter alongside the video.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Actor Josh Gad said “this one hits way too hard” on Twitter on Wednesday.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Turner’s Instagram post announcing her death read, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner.

“With her music and boundless passion for life, she has enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her most great work: his music. All our sincere sympathy goes out to his family. Tina, you will be greatly missed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Lauryn Overhultz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.