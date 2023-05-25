Entertainment
Tina Turner mourned by Hollywood after the death of the icon at 83: “Simply the best”
Hollywood stars are mourning the loss of the iconic Tina Turner.
The death of the queen of rock n roll was announced Wednesday on Instagram. Turner died Tuesday after a long illness at her home in Ksnacht, Switzerland, near Zurich, according to her manager. She became a Swiss citizen ten years ago.
Mick Jagger took to Twitter on Wednesday to honor his “friend” after her death.
“I am so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an extremely talented performer and singer,” Jagger wrote alongside several images of Turner.
TINA TURNER DEAD AT 83
“She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her,” he concluded.
Lionel Richie took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a variety of images with the late Turner.
“What a life! What a show! What a talent! Your resilience was a lesson to us all. I will miss you my dear friend! Thanks for the memories,” Richie wrote, adding a dove and a heart emoji .
Diana Ross wrote on Twitter about the emotions she feels after Turner’s death.
“Shocked. Saddened,” Ross wrote alongside a photo with Turner. “Send our condolences to the family and loved ones of Tina Turners.”
Earvin “Magic” Johnson took to Twitter to remember one of his favorite artists.
“Rest in peace to one of my all-time favorite artists, legendary rock n roll queen Tina Turner,” the former NBA legend wrote alongside a photo of the duet with Elizabeth Taylor.
“I’ve seen her many times and hands down she put on one of the best shows I’ve ever seen. She always gives you what you pay for.”
Mariah Carey paid tribute to Turner on Twitter, describing the late singer as “legendary, iconic, diva and superstar.”
“The words legendary, iconic, diva and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and more – an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer,” Carey began.
“For me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women around the world. Her music will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in peace, queen,” she concluded, adding an emoji with a red heart.
Actress Angela Bassett took to Instagram on Wednesday to express her grief following news of Turner’s death.
“How can we say goodbye to a woman who took her pain and trauma and used it as a way to help change the world? Through her courage to tell her story, her commitment to staying the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a place in rock and roll for herself and others like her, Tina Turner showed those who lived in fear what a bright future filled with love, compassion and freedom,” Bassett began.
“His last words to me – to me – were You never imitated me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina and showed her to the world. I will keep those words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I’m honored to have known Tina Turner. I’m honored to have helped show her to the world. So today, as we mourn the loss of that voice and presence iconic, she gave us more than we could ever ask for. She gave us her whole being. And Tina Turner is a gift that will always be simply the best. Angels sing for your rest, Queen,” a- she concluded.
Ciara followed suit, honoring Turner on Twitter.
“Heaven has gained an angel. Rest in heaven Tina Turner. Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all,” the singer-songwriter wrote, adding some photos of Turner.
Nicki Minaj paid tribute to Turner on Twitter.
“Omg I just saw that Tina Turner passed away. Legend and icon and that doesn’t even scratch the surface. May she rest in perfect peace and may her legacy of brilliance and resilience live on forever. #Simply the best“, wrote Minaj.
Halle Berry shared a sweet message and photo of herself and Turner.
“I’ll never forget that day at the Legends Ball where I met Tina Turner! She rearranged me with her conversation, her wit, her depth of character, her grace and most of all her ability to be ordinary and a LEGEND at all times. era! the world will lack a bright light tonight!” Berry wrote on Twitter.
‘Star Trek’ actor George Takei wrote on Twitter that “a true legend has passed” following news of Turner’s death.
“Tina Turner has passed away at the age of 83. She was our River Deep and our Mountain High, the private dancer in our hearts. She showed us that love really has everything to do with it, and that we had Really need another hero. . And she was. Rest now, Proud Mary. Raise your voice high in the heavens. You were always simply the best,” Takei concluded.
A LOOK AT TINA TURNER’S EMPIRE
Singer Gloria Gaynor also paid tribute to Turner on Twitter.
“I am so, so sad to hear of the passing of @Tina Turner, the iconic legend who paved the way for so many women in rock, black and white music. She did with great dignity and success what very few people would even dare to do in her day and in this kind of music,” Gaynor wrote alongside a photo of the late musician.
Actor and comedian Terrence K. Williams shared a video of Turner performing.
“Tina Turner will be missed. She passed away at 83. This is my favorite Tina Turner song! Whats Love Got To Do With It. Who else thought she was a great artist and simply the best”, Williams wrote on Twitter alongside the video.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
Actor Josh Gad said “this one hits way too hard” on Twitter on Wednesday.
Turner’s Instagram post announcing her death read, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner.
“With her music and boundless passion for life, she has enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her most great work: his music. All our sincere sympathy goes out to his family. Tina, you will be greatly missed.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Fox News Digital’s Lauryn Overhultz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/tina-turner-mourned-hollywood-after-icons-death-83
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tina Turner mourned by Hollywood after the death of the icon at 83: “Simply the best”
- Baseball comeback falls short against Ball State 7-6
- Reviews | State-imposed gender conformity is an affront to everyone’s right to self-expression
- Google debuts AI product image generation tool for sellers
- Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan softens demand for early vote amid party crackdown
- Hungary becomes more important for China
- Trump had an escalator. DeSantis had a seizure.
- Australia and India seek closer economic ties and cooperation on critical minerals
- Wanting a gig in Indonesia, Coldplay turns out to have been ignored by Jokowi
- British mathematician accuses Quality Assurance Agency (QA) of politicizing curriculum
- Incarnation of a ray of sunshine: Canadian actress and musician Samantha Weinstein dies at 28
- Modernization, CX by Fed Experts – MeriTalk