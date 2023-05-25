5 Bollywood slice-of-life movies that will blow your mind





Image source: FREEPIK 5 bollywood slice of life movies Slice of life movies have a special charm in the world of Bollywood movies that appeals to viewers. These films explore the typical life of ordinary people, offering a relevant and accurate description of human experiences. Here are some must-see Bollywood slice-of-life movies that are making a lasting impact. Fig (2015): Piku, directed by Shoojit Sircar, is a beautiful story about a father-daughter relationship starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone respectively. The film chronicles their journey as they embark on a road trip filled with humor, sentiment, and the complexity of family relationships. “Piku” stands out for its relevance to audiences of all ages and its realistic depiction of everyday life. Wake Up Sid (2009): This coming-of-age film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and centers on Sid Mehra (Ranbir Kapoor), a carefree young man who learns his true passions and responsibilities as he comes of age. The authentic storyline and likable characters of “Wake Up Sid” perfectly reflect the struggles and development of a young man finding his place in the world. Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015): This film, directed by Sharat Katariya, is about a strange arranged marriage between Prem (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Sandhya (Bhumi Pednekar). The film covers themes of love, acceptance and self-discovery through their struggles and conflicts. This charming slice of life film perfectly balances emotion and humor. Lunchbox (2013): Ritesh Batra’s film Lunchbox, which stars Nimrat Kaur as a lonely housewife and Irrfan Khan as a middle-aged individual, tells the moving story of a special bond that develops between the two. Through the exchange of passionate letters in a lunchbox, the film illustrates their developing bond. Fans of slice-of-life movies shouldn’t miss the film because of its narrative. English Vinglish (2012): This film, directed by Gauri Shinde, stars legendary actress Sridevi. In “English Vinglish”, a housewife named Shashi is depicted as a victim of social stigma due to her limited command of the English language. Shashi’s journey of self-discovery and empowerment is beautifully captured in the film, which also emphasizes the importance of self-esteem and acceptance of one’s own skills. These Bollywood slice-of-life movies provide an interesting and realistic cinematic experience. Each film has a distinct plot, complex characters, and a meaningful reflection of real events. Also Read: Anupamaa Actor Nitesh Pandey Dies of Cardiac Arrest at 51 Also read: Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies: Rupali Ganguly mourns the passing of his co-star Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Latest Bollywood News

