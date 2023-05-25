Deadpool 3 Actor Confirms Filming Has Started Amid Writers’ Strike





Deadpool 3 has started filming, according to an Instagram Story post from star Stefan Kapicic, spotted by Comicbook.com. Production begins amid the ongoing Writer’s Guild of America strike, which means the film will move forward without its writers. The writers’ strike is currently in its third week, and many TV shows and movies, including Stranger Things, Severance, and Yellowjackets, have halted their production schedules until the strike ends with a fair deal. Marvel Studios, however, is opting to go ahead with production on Deadpool’s third installment instead. While this is possible when a script has already been written – and Deadpool 3’s production start date had already been set for May, so a script was probably already complete – it means that any writing tasks that may occur during production will be impacted. A writer’s job doesn’t stop once the script is finished; it is often essential to have writers available on set to adjust the story and provide constructive feedback during production. According Collider, due to the contract that the writers of Deadpool 3 have with the studio, the actors must follow the script to the letter. This means that star Ryan Reynolds, whose constant banter is an essential aspect of his Deadpool performance, will not be allowed to improvise lines during production during the strike. Marvel has already suspended the development of one of its other films: Blade. The Mahershala Ali vessel, which has already experienced numerous delays, halted pre-production work in early May. The strike currently has no end in sight due to ongoing contract disagreements between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which negotiates on behalf of most Hollywood production studios. The writers are looking for a modernized contract that reflects how streaming has changed the media landscape. Among other things, writers want to be paid, respected, and protected by the studios that use their work to make billions of dollars. Deadpool 3 is currently set to hit theaters in November 2024, putting it in the middle of Phase 5 of the MCU. Unlike the previous two films, Deadpool 3 will be the first Deadpool film made under the MCU banner, but it will still retain its R rating. The film will see Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth reunite with Kapicic as Colossus, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, and Rob Delaney as Peter. Hugh Jackman is also returning as Wolverine for the film. For more on the writers’ strike, find out how it could affect some of your favorite shows and movies, from House of the Dragon to the DCU. Learn more about how Deadpool 3 will see a new side to Jackman’s Wolverine. Carson Burton is a freelance writer for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter at @carsonsburton.

