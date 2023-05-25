A-May-zing fun family activities for midterm





Families in Nottinghamshire are ready to have an ‘a-May-zing’ semester thanks to a fun program of events and activities during the school holidays.

Rufford Abbey Country Park hosts a thrilling knights vs. pirates trail, while Notts Outdoors, the county council’s outdoor and environmental education service, offers the ultimate in adventure holiday clubs, packed with outdoor activities such as archery and zip lines. Even more thrills and thrills such as canoeing and mini-golf are on offer at Holme Pierrepont Country Park Holiday Club.

Meanwhile, young moviegoers can learn about early filmmaking during a session at the Newark Library.

Councilor John Cottee, Cabinet Member for Nottinghamshire County Council Communities, said:

“With the weather forecast looking so good, now is the perfect time to take full advantage of our parks and green spaces and spend time with friends and family during this mid-term.

“Our county has so much to offer, so you’re sure to find something to suit children of all ages, whether it’s enjoying a special carol or the knights vs. pirates trail at Rufford Abbey, having an adrenaline rush. time at The Mill Adventure Base or a visit to the Newark Library to enjoy the fascinating history of early cinema and learn how pictures came to life.

“If you’re exploring and enjoying the many events taking place next week, don’t forget to share your photos with us on social media and be sure to use the hashtag #ExploreNotts.”

May semester events (Saturday, May 27 through Sunday, June 4) include:

Knights vs. Pirates Trail – Rufford Abbey

Date: Saturday May 27 – Sunday June 4

Price: Course sheets cost £2.50 per child and are available on the day from the gift shop

Embark on an epic adventure to save the kingdom of Ye Olds Rufford Abbey.

For more information: Events – Rufford Abbey (parkwoodoutdoors.co.uk)

Little Princess Singing Breakfast or Brunch – Rufford Abbey

Date: Friday June 2 and Saturday June 3

Price: Tickets are £15.95 per person (under 1s are FREE)

Enjoy a delicious, freshly prepared breakfast in Lord Savile’s kitchen and be joined by a real princess who will lead a song and teach you how to be a princess! You will be sure to live an unforgettable and magical experience!

For more information: Events – Rufford Abbey (parkwoodoutdoors.co.uk)

Little World Cinema – Newark Library

When: Tuesday, May 30

Price: £1 per child – from 4 years old

Explore the making of film images during this creative filmmaking session, then sit down to watch a series of short animations. Discover how the early pioneers of cinema invented different ways to bring images to life.

For more information: Cinema of the small world | Inspire – Culture, Learning, Libraries (inspireculture.org.uk)

InspiREAD 2023 – all libraries in Nottinghamshire

The Inspire Main Book Award is back and our librarians have carefully selected the best books published in the last year, in three categories: picture books, shorter books and longer novels. Now it’s your turn to read and vote for your favorites!

Pick up copies of shortlisted books at your local library (subject to availability) or online at a discount with nottinghambooks.co.uk.

You can vote in one, two, or all three categories, and the final winner in each category will be announced at the Inspire Awards night on June 29, 2023.

For more information: InspiREAD 2023 | Inspire – Culture, Learning, Libraries (inspireculture.org.uk)

The Mill Adventure Base Holiday Club – Sutton to Ashfield

Date: Saturday May 27 – Sunday June 4

Price: £160 per week (£32 per day), with early deposit and late collection available at extra cost

Suitable for ages 3-8

Adventurers will enjoy at least three fun activities each day, ranging from high ropes, canoeing, ziplining and more. There is the opportunity to develop and develop new skills throughout the week.

For more information: Holiday clubs | Notts Outdoors (nottinghamshire.gov.uk)

White Farm Wednesday – Rufford Abbey

Date: Wednesday, May 31

Price: £2.50 per child, tickets will be available on the day from the administration office

The White Post team will introduce you to a selection of their fluffy friends, including fluffy bunnies, squeaky mice, snakes, insects and lizards!

For more information: Events – Rufford Abbey (parkwoodoutdoors.co.uk)

Adventure Holiday Club – Holme Pierrepont Country Park

Date: Tuesday May 30 to Friday June 2

Price: £45 per child, per day – 10% discount for multiple child bookings

Packed lunch provided

Suitable for ages 8-14

Join us this semester for the ultimate outdoor adventure vacation club.

Kids can have fun zipping around our Sky Trail, playing our mini golf, throwing arrows in archery, racing around our obstacle course and much more!

For more information: Vacation club | Holme Pierrepont Country Park (nwscnotts.com)

