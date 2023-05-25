Priyanka Chopra Makes Shocking Claims Against Director Who Needed To See His ‘Underwear’ During Scene; calls it a “dehumanizing moment”





Priyanka Chopra is one of the biggest names in the industry. She has managed to make a name for herself in Hollywood and indeed rules the world and how! Her journey from Bollywood to Hollywood has been phenomenal and she is now said to be a global star. The actress recently appeared in the American chapter of Citadel and managed to captivate the masses. She has also made headlines for making shocking statements about Bollywood and more. Once again, she hit the headlines for revealing the existence of a director. Also Read – Priyanka Chopra Posts Hottest Summer Pics on Instagram; drive your imagination wild in a sea green risk slit dress [View Pics] Priyanka Chopra makes shocking claims against director At the Zoe Report, she recalled an incident from 2002-2003 when she was playing an undercover in a movie. She said one scene involved her seducing a guy while she was an undercover officer. She had to take off a piece of clothing and she decided to layer up. But the filmmaker objected and said he needed to see his underwear. She was quoted saying, “But I’m seducing the guy and you have to take off one piece of clothing (at a time). I wanted to layer up. The filmmaker was like, No, I have to see his underwear. Otherwise, why is- is someone coming to see this movie? Read also – Harman Baweja reacts to links with Priyanka Chopra; says, “Scoops were fun when they…” She added that she found the moment quite dehumanizing. Piyanka Chopra was quoted as saying, “He didn’t tell me. He told the stylist in front of me. It was such a dehumanizing moment. It was a feeling of, I’m nothing but outside of how I can be used, my art is not important, what I contribute is not important.” After two days, the actress left the film. Read also – Citadel India: Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan share intimate and lip-lock scenes? Here’s what we know Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects In the recent past, Priyanka Chopra has made many statements about Bollywood. She talked about cutting beef with people and feeling pushed into a corner. So when an opportunity to move to Hollywood knocked on the door, she took it. She has also spoken about politics in Bollywood. On the work side, after Citadel, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the Bollywood film Jee Le Zara. She’ll be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in this one. Filming details and more have yet to be revealed. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

