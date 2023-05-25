‘Yellowstone’ and Hollywood’s Silent Pivot to Bring Gun Safety to Screen

CHANGING STANDARDS Yellowstone Director Stephen Kay and actress Piper Perabo are among industry leaders who have pledged to be more aware of gun violence on screen. Pictured: Kevin Costner in Season 1. (Courtesy of Paramount)

Share

As showrunner of a series about international espionage a world in which the game of guns is a deeply ingrained feature real lies Matt Nix didn’t feel like the right guy to jump into Hollywood’s most recent efforts to combat his on-screen gun addiction.

And then he heard the pitch a year ago from the Brady Center, a Washington DC-based nonprofit that advocates for an end to gun violence.

Some campaigns aim to removealltelevision’s gun violence and that’s a perfectly fine goal, says Nix. But that is not the purpose of this campaign. In the first episodes of the CBS series when it debuted in early March, Nix and his team of writers had delivered on their promise. They wrote and filmed several scenes showing a recurring character storing and retrieving firearms from a safe where they had been safely stored. These are focused, common-sense approaches, says Nix (whose show was canceled a few weeks ago). I have many friends who own guns and I don’t know a single one who would oppose responsible portrayals of gun ownership.

Incredibly and unexpectedly, when it comes to guns and depictions of gun violence certainly on display in a summer movie season that includes x fast, Mission: Impossible – Estimated and Netflix The mother, what stars Jennifer Lopez as a former assassin, Hollywood is in the midst of a historic pivot. It’s been a year since the mass murder of 19 college students and two adults in Uvalde, Texas, and a series of Hollywood community-focused gun initiatives are taking shape. Immediately after this horror, more than 200 actors, filmmakers and directors signed an open letter written by the Brady Center that effectively recalibrated what Hollywood should be asking when it comes to depictions of gun violence. The difference this time, represented by several active parties I spoke to, is not a call to ban guns on screen. Instead, the new collective belief is that better depicting gun safety and responsibility behaviors on screen will hopefully reduce the more than 45,000 gun deaths in the United States. United every year.

Share

Offer a gift subscription

TO AIM Members of the creative community joined the Brady Center at the White House on April 26 for a panel discussion on Hollywood’s role in the fight against gun violence. (Courtesy of @bradybuzz/Twitter)

Nix was part of a consortium of about a dozen film and television writers, directors and showrunners who traveled to DC in late April to support the Brady Centers Show Your Safety effort, details of which have largely gone unreported . They met with members of the Biden administration to discuss the nation’s gun violence epidemic and the role Hollywood can play in trying to bring it under control. The trip was billed as the next stage of the campaign, a kind of progress report, and in addition to Nix, it included actors. DB Woodside, Adam Brody, Piper Perabo, Clark Gregg with the producers Michael Costigan, Marnie Hochmann And Jon Glickman And Yellowstone director Stephen Kaywho all met with the White House domestic policy adviser Susan Rice.The trip was organized by the writer Christy Callahan.

CRUSH Executive producer Hochman, following her involvement with the Brady Center, says that in a recent episode, the show’s writers introduced a female character who was scared enough to ask for a gun. However, once she was in possession of the gun, the character decided she didn’t want it, with the message being: guns don’t make you safer.

I have young children and am devastated by the proliferation of guns in this country, but we work in Hollywood and guns are dramatic and part of the stories we tell, she says. But it’s a dialogue we have about how we can show them more responsibly.

For my part, having worked on shows with firearms like Secret Affairs Or Yellowstone, and knowing that there are responsible gun owners as characters, I see an opportunity to normalize that behavior, especially in shows like Yellowstone because they’re so popular, says Perabo, who plays on Yellowstone. On TV, there’s a history of normalizing public safety through storytelling, whether it’s drunk driving, seatbelts, or smoking. The question is, how do we normalize responsible gun ownership, not in a preachy way, but by portraying them in shows that make sense to the storyteller?

Perabo refers to an episode of Mayor of Kingstown This her husband, Stephen Kay, directed. In the scene, a correctional officer’s wife with PTSD wakes up in the middle of the night to see that her husband is gone and she immediately checks to see if his service revolver was in the safe: this was an example to show gun safety while creating tension and a great illustration of how it can work.

Producer Michael Costigan (Prometheus, Out of the oven, Your place or mine) was also present at the April conference at the White House. It reminds me of when I was a young executive at Sony and we talked about effective language around smoking and how there was a direct correlation between young audiences watching characters smoke in movies and young start smoking or not quit because it was so prevalent, he says. Until there was awareness, nothing happened. But then people came together to figure out how to create a strategy to impact public health. The distinction here is that this conference was not about politics. It was not about firearms or possession of weapons. It was about gun violence and how the media, whether in its content or marketing, consciously or unconsciously contributes to an epidemic of gun violence.

(Courtesy of Piper Perabo/Twitter)

Share

The pivot of tone and background reflects today’s political realities with a conscious avoidance of the kind of zero-sum demands that irritate many who think Hollywood is out of touch. (Polls, however, consistently show that voters overwhelming support a range of gun control measures.)

The Brady Center is not alone. On May 22, the USC Annenberg Norman Lear Center released a report:Trigger warning, gun guidelines for media. The center also takes a decidedly progressive approach. Our approach with the industry is not to present a point of view to them, says the director of the Hollywood, Health & Society center, Kate Folb, a key architect of the report. We respect artists and their visions. Instead, we will give them the facts and the data. This guide should help content creators break down some of the myths about gun violence and its effects on public health.

According to a decades-old report cited in Trigger warning, a typical American child will have seen 40,000 mock murders by the age of 18, and that number has almost certainly increased in recent years. Nearly one in three episodes of popular TV shows depict a character discharging a gun, yet less than 10% of shows depict any type of gun storage (every day eight children are shot or killed inadvertently by an unsecured firearm).

Instead of chastising the industry, Folb and his colleagues are urging the industry’s creative community to consider scenarios that include gun safety and responsible gun ownership. The report also attempts to dispel myths that guns make us safer and that gun violence is usually caused by someone with a mental health condition.

Getting rid of guns completely in this country is a no-start. It’s not going to happen, so it’s never something we considered putting on the table, Folb says. We try to reach the entire population of the United States, and gun safety is an issue that everyone can support, regardless of your policy.

Although the report coincides with Uvalde’s birthday, the research finds that of the more than 45,000 people killed by gun violence in 2020, mass shootings accounted for just 1% of all gun deaths (but are six times more likely to make headlines).More than half of gun owners do not securely lock all of their guns, and access to a gun in the home increases the risk of death by suicide by 300%.

It’s not about telling you the stories you tell. You can tell your stories and drive the narrative that matches your creative vision, but you can do it in a way that also shows the consequences of not having enough safe storage, says Kris Brown, president of the Brady Center. Brown models this effort on precedents where the entertainment industry has succeeded in influencing cultural norms.

There have been efforts before ours where people have advocated trying to ban guns from TV shows and movies. The reality is we now have more guns than people and anything resembling an absolute edict won’t work, trigger dialogue, and really wonder if that gun in that scene is really necessary to drive the story.

Slides from a presentation given at the Giffords fundraiser on May 17 intended to show the types of marketing materials prevalent in the firearms industry. (Courtesy of Ryan Busse)

Share

On another front is Giffordsan advocacy group whose goal is to promote gun control and which takes its name from Gabby Giffords, former U.S. Representative who was shot during a constituent event in 2011. We believe incremental progress is important, says Peter Ambler, executive director and co-founder of Giffords. On May 17, a sold-out crowd that included Sharon Stone, Sherry Lansing And Elizabeth Gabler filled the auditorium of the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts for Gifford’s first fundraiser in Los Angeles, which raised $1 million (Giffords herself was in attendance).

While guns aren’t erased from screens, it’s important that Hollywood is part of the solution rather than part of the problem and that can take many forms, Ambler says. Hollywood can portray the devastating trauma of this nation’s gun violence epidemic, but it can also portray responsible uses of guns, and it can steadfastly refuse to participate in the gun lobby’s big lie that individuals need weapons to ensure their safety.

leave a comment