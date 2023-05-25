Entertainment
Supreme Court Rules Andy Warhol Infringed Photographer’s Copyright | Smart News
In the 1980s, Andy Warhol created an illustration of the musician Prince, which drew heavily on an existing image of the photographer Lynn Goldsmith.
Now, four decades later, the Supreme Court has ruled that the pop artist infringed Goldsmiths copyright. Experts say the case has complex implications for the ever-shifting boundaries of copyright infringement and fair use law.
Seven of nine Supreme Court justices ruled against the Warhols estate, which argued that the portrait in question should be considered the work of Warhol alone.
To hold otherwise would potentially authorize a range of commercial copies of photographs, to be used for substantially the same purposes as the originals, Judge Sonia Sotomayor wrote in the majority opinion.
The two dissenting justices, Elena Kagan and John Roberts, argue that the ruling could stifle the creativity of artists who want to appropriate copyrighted material.
It will prevent new art, music and literature, Kagan wrote. It will hinder the expression of new ideas and the acquisition of new knowledge. It will make our world poorer.
The saga began in 1981, when Newsweek commissioned Goldsmith to photograph Prince. In 1984, vanity lounge hired Warhol to create an illustration of the musician for an article; the magazine also paid Goldsmith a one-time fee of $400 so that Warhol could use one of his photos as a reference point.
After Princes died in 2016, Cond Nast (which operates vanity lounge) used Warhol’s art for a tribute to the musician. The company paid the Warhols estate for the right to use the image, believing this version of the work to be Warhols.
Goldsmith, however, had only allowed Cond Nast to use the image once.
The legal battle revolves around a contentious issue: After Warhol altered the image, did it belong solely to him, or should Goldsmith retain some control?
The court’s decision is based on how the image was used. In this case, the judges wrote, the commercial nature of the portraits of Prince means the images are not covered by fair use law.
However, the decision stipulated that certain other pieces by Warhol such as his famous representation Campbells soup cans should be seen in a different light. Sotomayor wrote: The purpose of the Campbells logo is to advertise the soup. Warhol’s canvases do not share this objective. Instead, the Soup Cans series uses Campbell’s copyrighted work for artistic commentary on consumerism, a goal that is orthogonal to soup advertising.
Michael W. Carrollspecialist in intellectual property law at the American University Washington College of Law, tellsNew York Times matt steven that this distinction is essential. It was the use of the license, not the creative use, that was at issue, he says.
Warhol built his career by transforming other people’s photos. For example, his 1964 Portraits of Marilyn Monroe are based on a publicity photo For the movie niagara (1953); last year, one of these portraits, Blow Sage Blue Marilyn, became the most expensive 20th-century American work of art ever sold. Other popular culture images fromCoca-Cola bottles ForDisney Charactersalso served as source material.
Reactions to the Supreme Court’s decision are mixed. Noah Feldmana Harvard legal scholar, writes in Bloomberg that the decision helps artists but hurts creativity.
The result is that small artists win, because they now have more rights than before to claim credit for works reused by others, he writes. But art as a whole loses out, as the ruling restricts how artists generate creativity by sampling and remixing existing works.
Carroll tells Time that the decision leaves a lot of room for contradictory interpretations and that the legal battle has only just begun.
Is it really just a competitive use of licenses, or is it more broadly about the creation of derivative works? he adds. I think what you’ll see is the lower courts interpreting it every which way, and then this issue will eventually come back to the Supreme Court.
