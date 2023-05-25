Free Beats: Live outdoor concerts almost weekly this summer in Hancock County – The Daily Reporter





45 RPM performs two 1960s hits in Hancock County this summer: June 23 in Greenfield and August 26 in New Palestine. Photo submitted “> HANCOCK COUNTY – Music lovers rejoice: there’s no shortage of free concerts this summer in Hancock County. Several outdoor venues offer free concerts – just bring your own lawn chair or blanket. Libraries also offer indoor events for free. Here’s where to go for shows this summer. June 6 – Mank & Sass, 6:30 p.m. Hancock County Public Library, 900 W. McKenzie Road, Greenfield. Register at hcplibrary.org. 9 – Endless Summer Band, with opening act by Chloe Anna Kenny, 6 p.m., Depot Street Park, 251 Depot St., Greenfield; is part of the Entertainment @ Depot Street Park series. 17 – The Woomblies Rock Orchestra, with opening act On Air, 6 p.m., Depot Street Park, 251 Depot St., Greenfield; part of the Live @ The Rails series. 19 – The 78s, 6:30 p.m., Hancock County Public Library, 900 W. McKenzie Road, Greenfield. Register at hcplibrary.org. 11 – 45 RPM, with opening act Jeff & Sherrie, 6 p.m., Depot Street Park, 251 Depot St., Greenfield; is part of the Entertainment @ Depot Street Park series. 23 – Stella Luna and the Satellites, 8 p.m., Hancock County Fairgrounds, 620 Apple St., Greenfield, as part of the Hancock County 4-H Fair. 23-24 SummerFest in New Palestine with Nick & Friends and Clayton Anderson on June 23 and Wildheart Band, Reverie, John Beatrice Band and Country Summer on June 24; 11 E. Main St., New Palestine. 24 – Nigel Mack Band, Gordon Bonham and Tad Robinson, 6-10 p.m., 11623 E. Washington St., Cumberland; is part of the Blues, Beer & BBQ series. 24 – Mr. Daniel Sings, Children’s Musician with Singing and Dancing Family, 10 a.m., McCordsville City Hall Park, 6280 W. 800N., McCordsville; fvtpl.org. 24 – Tim Coffey & Elkridge, 7 p.m., Hancock County Fairgrounds, 620 Apple St., Greenfield; part of the Hancock County 4-H Fair. 25 – Nebo Ridge with opening act Zora Isabelle Coe, 6:30 p.m., Hancock County Fairgrounds, 620 Apple St., Greenfield; part of the Hancock County 4-H Fair. 26 – Divinity Trio, 7 p.m., Hancock County Fairgrounds, 620 Apple St., Greenfield; part of the Hancock County 4-H Fair. 27 – Southern Distinction Band, 7 p.m., Hancock County Fairgrounds, 620 Apple St., Greenfield; part of the Hancock County 4-H Fair. 28 – Cumberland Gap, 7 p.m., Hancock County Fairgrounds, 620 Apple St., Greenfield; part of the Hancock County 4-H Fair. 29 – Willow Branch Band, 7 p.m., Hancock County Fairgrounds, 620 Apple St., Greenfield; part of the Hancock County 4-H Fair. July 11 – Gordon Bonham Trio, 6:30 p.m., Sugar Creek Branch of Hancock County Public Library, 5731 WUS 52, New Palestine. Register at hcplibrary.org. 14 – Blue River Band, with opening act Denver Crull, 6 p.m., July 14, Depot Street Park, 251 Depot St., Greenfield; is part of the Entertainment @ Depot Street Park series. 19 – The RoundUps, 6:30 p.m., Hancock County Public Library, 900 W. McKenzie Road, Greenfield. Register at hcplibrary.org. 22 – That Arena Rock Show (tribute to ’70s and ’80s rock) with opening act for Dawg Daze, 6 p.m. July 22, Depot Street Park, 251 Depot St., Greenfield; part of the Live @ The Rails series. 22 – Project 19, 7 p.m., 11 E. Main St., New Palestine; part of the Music on Depot series. 28 – Jennie Devoe, with opening act by Kara Cole, 6 p.m., Depot Street Park, 251 Depot St., Greenfield; is part of the Entertainment @ Depot Street Park series. 29 – Sadie Johnson, King Bee & The Stingers and Queen Delphine and the Crown Jewels, 6-10 p.m., 11623 E. Washington St., Cumberland; is part of the Blues, Beer & BBQ series. 31 – The Happy Enchiladas, 6:30 p.m., Hancock County Public Library, 900 W. McKenzie Road, Greenfield. Register at hcplibrary.org. August 11 – Motown Sounds of Touch, with opening act Revealed 2.0, 6 p.m., Depot Street Park, 251 Depot St., Greenfield; is part of the Entertainment @ Depot Street Park series. 12 – CRUSH Bon Jovi Experience, with opening act Mammoth Flynt, 6 p.m., Depot Street Park, 251 Depot St., Greenfield; part of the Live @ The Rails series. 25 – Duke Tumato, with opening act Two Jasons, 6 p.m., Depot Street Park, 251 Depot St., Greenfield; is part of the Entertainment @ Depot Street Park series. 26 – Mississippi Raglips and the River Dogs, JR Clark Band and Lurrie Bell, 3-10 p.m. with other Cumberland Community Day festivities, 11623 E. Washington St., Cumberland; part of the Blues, Beer & BBQ series, part of the Blues, Beer & BBQ series. 26 – No Fences (Tribute to Garth Brooks), with opening act Jenna Rose & The Ramblers, 6 p.m., Depot Street Park, 251 Depot St., Greenfield; part of the Live @ The Rails series. 26 – 45 RPM, 7 p.m., 11 E. Main St., New Palestine, as part of the Music on Depot series September 9 – Night Moves Live (Bob Seger tribute), featuring opening act Mike & The Boys, 6 p.m., Depot Street Park, 251 Depot St., Greenfield; part of the Live @ The Rails series. 23 – The Prince Project, with opening act by Andrew Young, 6 p.m., Depot Street Park, 251 Depot St., Greenfield; part of the Live @ The Rails series. 23 – The Nauti Yachtys, 7 p.m., 11 E. Main St., New Palestine; part of the Music on Depot series. 30 – Rocktember event featuring That ’90s Band and GlamericA Indy, 6-10 p.m., 11623 E. Washington St., Cumberland; part of the Blues, Beer & BBQ series, part of the Blues, Beer & BBQ series.

