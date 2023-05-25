Tarantino Wanted Margot Robbie’s Feet Dirty in ‘Once Upon a Time’





Margot Robbie has explained why her feet are dirty in ‘Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood’ theatrical scene.

Robbie told Vogue that her feet got dirty while walking around the film set.

Director Quentin Tarantino asked him not to wash his feet before shooting the scene.



Margot Robbie says Quentin Tarantino specifically asked her not to clean her feet before her iconic scene in ‘Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.’ Robbie starred in the 2019 film Tarantino as a fictionalized version of the late actor Sharon Tate, who would have walked barefoot and hated wearing shoes. In one scene, Robbie takes off her shoes in a movie theater and puts her feet up on the seat in front of her. The scene quickly became a big talking pointeven leading to jokes from Robbie co-star Brad Pitt. During a new episode of Vogue’s YouTube series, “Life in Looks,” Robbie said she had no intention of her feet appearing dirty in the film and the decision was spontaneous. “Shortly after, my character walks into a movie theater to see herself on the big screen and she kind of takes off her go-go boots, puts her feet up, and sits down to watch the movie,” the star recalls. “Barbie”. . “But my feet were dirty because I was walking around on set. They stayed dirty in the movie because Quentin said, ‘Don’t clean them.'” Margot Robbie plays Sharon Tate in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’.

Robbie added: “Somebody ran over to do it and they said, ‘No, it’s real. Keep it. “” In the past, Tarantino has been asked about the many shots of women’s feet in his films. It was reported that in “Once Upon a Time…” alone, there is 36 shots of people’s feetboth naked and in shoes. In 2021, Tarantino defended the prevalence of bare feet in his films in an interview with GQ. “I don’t take it seriously. There’s a lot of feet in a lot of movies from good directors. It’s just good direction,” Tarantino said. “Like, before me, the person by whom foot fetishism was defined was Luis Buuel, another director. And Hitchcock was accused of it and Sofia Coppola was accused of it.”

