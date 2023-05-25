How Evanston Became the City of Churches





When someone walks through the streets of suburban Evanston, a steeple is usually visible on the horizon. Evanston has earned the name “City of Churches” for good reason: a religious space can be found on almost every corner. The Evanston Public Library maintains a register of nearly 100 active places of worship in the city – a testament to Evanston’s continued religious presence. Evanston’s religious roots are directly tied to Northwestern. According to University Archivist Kevin Leonard, The founders of NU wanted to establish an institution of higher learning affiliated with the Methodist Episcopal Church. The university’s founders provided land for free or at nominal cost to encourage residents to build churches, Leonard said. This land came from John Foster, who sold his 379-acre land to NU founder John Evans. Foster had inherited it from his brother, who had taken over the land after the Black Hawks War. The settlers took the land and surrounding lands from the indigenous peoples, including the Potowatami. Fourth-year Ph.D. from NU. Native American and American history candidate Heather Menefee said NU’s founders wanted to create a community distinct from Chicago because they believed the urbanized area had “restless crowds.” “They chose a location 13 miles north of there that fit their ideology of white civilization, purity and divine goals,” Menefee said. The founders’ hope was that organized religion in a suburban town would create a positive environment to surround the University, Leonard said. First United Methodist Church of Evanston, on Church Street, was founded in 1856 as Evanston’s first church. Later, Baptist, Congregational and Episcaplian churches appeared. But Evanston’s first official religious institution is on the NU campus – the Garrett Biblical Institute. The Evanston Index, a community newspaper that ran from the late 19th century to the early 20th century, listed active churches in their numbers. The publication included the African-American congregations Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal Church and Second Baptist Church in the 1880s, both located on Benson Avenue. After the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, Evanston’s population grew, as did the volume and diversity of religious spaces. The population at the time was predominantly Methodist and Protestant, Leonard said. Other faiths could worship, but Catholics were a notable minority, he added. “The (founders) wanted, in effect, a sanctified holy city here through the presence of churches,” Leonard said. “The influence these churches would have on the community through the sale or lease of land to like-minded people who would be interested in a morally upright community.” Other religions developed places of worship from the middle of the 20th century. Leonard said there weren’t large enough populations to support congregations before. “It’s not that there was a barrier to other religions or denominations settling here, but you’re not going to settle here unless you have a population to support it,” Leonard said. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @lexipgoldstein Related stories: — The original home of the Ebenezer AME Church at 1813 Benson Ave. named a new African American Heritage Site — Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church celebrates 125 years with prayers, songs and food — Evanston’s First Congregational Church celebrates 150 years in Evanston

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/05/24/city/happy-birthday-evanston/how-evanston-became-the-city-of-churches/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos