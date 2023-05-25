Hollywood mogul David Zaslav is the star of a night out in Cannes





For a few hours on Tuesday evening, David Zaslav appeared as the happiest man alive. Look at this! proclaimed the 63-year-old media manager, pointing to ice blue pool of the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, the seaside resort perched above the Côte d’Azur with swimming pool immortalized by Slim Aarons. Yachts bobbed in the distance; spotlights crossed the sky. Somewhere in the crowd, Leonardo DiCaprio wore vegan sneakersand Lily-Rose Depp was smoking a Cuban cigar. Not so long ago, as the boss of middlebrow Discovery Inc., Mr. Zaslav was known as a cable television mogul who retailed reality dishes like My 600-lb Life and Dr. Pimple popper. On the night of the party, a year after Discovery gobbled up WarnerMedia in a blockbuster deal and put Mr. Zaslav in charge of HBO, CNN and the Warner Bros. movie studio, he was snuggling up with Scarlett Johansson and dining at a table with Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro.

Officially, the event, a social highlight of the Cannes Film Festival, was a 100th anniversary celebration of Warner Bros. Unofficially, it was the A-list of Hollywood’s newest mogul.

As a newcomer to this rarefied milieu, Mr. Zaslav had enlisted an expert guide, his co-host of the evening, Graydon Carter, who has made the Vanity Fairs Oscar party a sparkling annual event in his 25 years. years as a magazine editor. Now Air Mail, Mr. Carter’s upscale newsletter, was making its own Cannes debut. I love the cinema, and being here tonight in Cannes, said Mr. Zaslav, breaking off. At one point an illustration of himself and Mr. Carter driving a vintage Mercedes along the Riviera was projected onto the surface of the famous swimming pool. Here we are, two best friends, at the Hotel du Cap, he said. I don’t know, it’s not better!

Mr. Zaslav’s problems were thousands of miles away. Wags on Twitter mocked the decision to remove HBO from the HBO Max streaming platform, a change that went into effect hours before the party started. CNN was facing a protracted backlash for its town hall with former President Donald J. Trump, and the networks’ ratings at times dipped below those of the right-wing cable news station Newsmax. Then there was the Hollywood writers’ strike. While other studio chiefs like Netflix’s Ted Sarandos had canceled appearances and kept a low profile amid labor disputes, Mr Zaslav forged ahead. On Sunday, before flying to France, he gave a commencement speech at Boston University, where he was booed and heckled (then grannies) by students who chanted Pay your writers! There were no picket lines in the south of France, partly because local police banned them. And the Mediterranean vibe was more forgiving.

The playwright Jeremy O. Harris was among the guests of the Hôtel du Cap. I have a show with HBO, he said, so David is technically still my boss, even though he was on strike. He added that he came to Cannes as an actor, he has a role in a film presented at the festival, The sweet east and he had tried to treat all the work and activism that I do around the writers’ strike with the same fervor here.

Like other guests, Mr Harris said he was delighted to grab one of the custom-printed ashtrays. I continue to exist in the world, knowing that there is something really dark happening in my corner, he said. As Mr. Zaslav hopped around in Loro Piana loafers, his co-host, Mr. Carter, watched from afar. It was Mr. Zaslav’s second trip to Cannes; Mr Carter, 73, has been a regular here for about 25 years. Air Mail has a continental flavor and a growing readership, but is not yet a household name. So, late last year, Mr. Carter dusted off the Rolodex and threw a party for his company at the Odeon restaurant in Lower Manhattan. When Mr. Zaslav approached him with the idea of ​​hosting something on Oscar night, he hit back with Cannes, where he had hosted an annual party for much of his tenure at Vanity Fair. Adding to the intrigue: Vanity Fair, now run by editor Radhika Jones, was planning its own party at the Hotel du Cap. In an extremely high-end sense, it was war.

Tuesday morning at the hotel, Mr. Carter was getting ready for a last-minute seating plan meeting. Over an espresso, he objected to the idea of ​​a rivalry with his former employer and was coy about what he had heard about the Vanity Fair event a few days earlier. I’m sure it was good, he said. (Jeff Bezos and Mr. De Niro came to the Vanity Fair party on Saturday night, even though the weather was bad. Miuccia Prada, whose eponymous brand co-hosted the event, did not attend; a door- Prada’s word said there was a scheduling conflict.)

Mr. Carter said he met Mr. Zaslav 25 years ago through common lords: the Newhouse family, who are the owners of Cond Nast and also investors in Discovery Inc. (The family also has a stake in Warner Bros. Discovery) the men bonded in part through a shared love for Turner Classic Movies, a channel now part of Mr. Zaslavs’ stable. And now Mr. Carter has bravely taken on the role of Henry Higgins. He helped negotiate Mr. Zaslav’s purchase of the Beverly Hills home of late producer Robert Evans, coordinating with his ex-wife, Ali MacGraw (a friend). Mr Carter said he and his long-time architect Basil Walter, who was also at the party, were redesigning Commissioner Warner Bros. in Burbank, Calif. (I thought it’s Hollywood, it shouldn’t look like a Marriott, Mr. Carter said.) The renovated canteen will feature banquettes and murals reminiscent of the Monkey Bar, the former restaurant of Mr. Carter in Manhattan. During the last writers’ strike, in 2008, Mr. Carter canceled the Vanity Fairs Oscar party. And this year in Cannes? It’s a celebration of what writers have done, so it’s not like it defeats their purpose, he said, adding that writers aren’t being paid as much as they should be. . A few minutes later, Mr. Zaslav jumped up and hugged Mr. Carter. I worked hard for this party, Mr. Zaslav said with a smile, calling Graydon every other day and asking how he was doing. A baby and a Maltipoo After descending from the luxury cars in the palm-shaded driveway of the Hotel du Cap, guests were greeted on Tuesday with hugs and handshakes from Mr. Zaslav and Mr. Carter in beige linen blazers almost assorted. Not intentional, said Mr. Carter, a Pygmalion eyeing his student warily.

Inside, there were enough ashtrays to fill the 21 Club when everyone was smoking. Staff in black and white livery were quick to offer lighters to people who had cigarettes. Actor John C. Reilly, in a hat and three-piece suit, admired the view. Eva Longoria and Oliver Stone crossed paths. Ms Depp and Troye Sivan, whose HBO series The Idol premiered the night before, seemed alert despite an after-party that went on until dawn. Heiress Daphne Guinness shone in a silver dress and her signature two-tone updo. Boy George was there with a very large hat. The Hotel du Cap intersects with many of Mr. Carter’s interests: Old Hollywood, the Lost Generation, and mid-century European glamour. It’s the grand, proud pink hotel on the front lines of Fitzgeralds Tender is the Night and a favorite haunt of Picasso and Hemingway, Burton and Taylor, Delon and Bardot. Mrs. Bardots’ son-in-law, Swiss artist Rolf Sachs, who arrived in a grand cobalt dress, observed that the hotel had long been part of the creation of a new bourgeoisie. Graydon has the punch to muster a very mixed crowd, he said.

Dinner was served on Bernardaud plates. Dessert was an extravagant candy bar called Like a Snickers. Things really started when a well-dressed baby arrived a few minutes after 11 p.m., her pram carried up a curving staircase by a hotel porter. Another popular guest was Maxi, a 3-month-old caramel-colored Maltipoo, who like many of the attendees had flown in from New York. Maxi, who was busy licking an ice cube, declined to comment, but his owner, the film producer And Venetian slippers supplier Stuart Parr, amazed by tablescapes. This is made of ceramic, not plastic, he said, pointing to an Air Mail branded match striker nestled between white orchids. That tells you everything.

Sting walked in a few minutes before midnight. Ms Johansson arrived with her husband, Colin Jost, after the Cannes premiere of Asteroid City, the Wes Anderson film in which she plays a key role. She chatted on the dance floor with Bryan Lourd, her agent and co-chairman of CAA, and Joe Kahn, editor of The New York Times. (Mr. Kahn sat down with Mr. Carter and Mr. Walter at dinner.) Mr. Zaslav may have been the co-host, but some of the guests were still getting to know him. Michael Barker, co-chairman of Sony Pictures Classics, said he first met Mr Zaslav that night and appreciated his sense of film history. Boy George said he found Mr. Zaslav very nice. As with any industry event, some business has been done. Mr. Zaslav, Mr. De Niro and Mr. DiCaprio were releasing new titles for Wise Guys, a popular drama that Mr. Zaslav gave the green light to after taking over Warner Bros. Boy George said he was open to any role the Hollywood crowd could play. way: I talked to Rebel Wilson about playing his gay friend. At 2 a.m., after the disco and new wave music had died down and the lights in the house came back on, Mr. Zaslav was still working in the room. He shook hands with the DJ The view from the slowly emptying pool deck, the purple sky, the dark sea, the white yachts was more or less the same as longtime studio president Jack Warner once enjoyed. Villa Todayhis summer residence, about 700 meters away. Vanessa Friedman contributed report.

