Telluride ArtWalk: the Mountainfilm edition is approaching | Culture & Leisure

Telluride ArtWalk is locally famous for being a Thursday event. But for one night this bank holiday weekend, that will change. On Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m., a special edition of ArtWalk will take place in participating galleries and venues.

Subtitled The Mountainfilm edition, the evening offers a chance for those interested in learning more about certain Mountainfilms topics to do so, without buying a ticket (which might not be possible at this stage).

Say, for example, you’re intrigued by the depiction of Trees, and Other Entanglements, a documentary by Academy Award-nominated, Emmy and Peabody-winning director Irene Taylor, which is getting its world premiere at Mountainfilm.

The film, a close look at the tangled lives of people and trees, an artist refining American Bonsai, a mother who fights to protect the trees in her own garden, a photographer artfully observing trees and other screens just twice , at the Sheridan Opera House on Saturday, and again on Sunday at the Palm Theatre.

On Wednesday afternoon, there were only waiting tickets left for the Saturday screening. Sunday’s screening could also easily fill up.

But if you wanted to peruse the work of two artists from the film and, incidentally, meet them in person, you could do so on Friday, when photographer Beth Moon exhibits her hauntingly pigmented, richly tree-toned prints at Slate Gray Gallery, and bonsai master Ryan Neil will be showcasing a selection of bonsai and pruning all day at Slate Gray.

If you wanted to dive even deeper, you could listen to Moon and Neil talk at a free coffee called Meet the Artists: Art and Nature on Saturday mornings at the Telluride Hotel at 8 a.m. with multidisciplinary artist R Nelson Parrish and digital artist and environmental filmmaker Eric Hanson.

Speaking of Hanson, his interactive virtual reality exhibit, titled Revealing Histories, Reimagining Landscapes, has its world premiere at Ah Haa School Friday night in partnership with Mountainfilm. The exhibit offers visitors a rare chance to explore a virtual narrative of the American West that reveals unique stories, unprecedented access to little-known ancient Pueblo sites, reclaims voices and reimagines the landscapes of the Four Corners, according to a description of the show.

At Telluride Arts HQ West, you’ll find an exhibit that aligns with Mountainfilms Wild and Regenerative’s inspiring and eco-friendly purpose, a recycled textile installation from the nonprofit Around the World in 80 Fabrics foundation, and photographs by local artist Ben Eng, which includes a photo of iconic mountain climber (and Telluride resident) Hilaree Nelson. A portion of the proceeds from the Engs exhibit will be donated to Protect Our Winters, a non-profit organization that aims to help outdoor enthusiasts become climate advocates, a cause Nelson cared deeply about and worked hard for. .

And on the subject of climate change, Between the Covers Bookstore features an exhibition by conservation photographer and filmmaker Dawn Kish that pays homage to the late Tad Nichols’ iconic photos of the labyrinthine world of twisting slot canyons, flowing streams, amphitheaters beautiful and bare red rock. he glimpsed along the Colorado River during his forays through Glen Canyon in the years before the Glen Canyon Dam was completed.

Nichols, who worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Sierra Club, died in 2000, shortly after the publication of his book, Glen Canyon: Images of a Lost World. (Like Glen Canyon, the book itself is gone; it’s out of print.)

Today, however, as Lake Powell empties, more and more of Glen Canyon is re-exposed. Kish aims to go there to create art and defend a lost world revealed, a place I never thought I would see in my lifetime.

Tads Emerging World: Glen Canyon Exposed, an exhibition of large-format images by Kish, hangs in the Between the Covers bookstore this weekend; his short film of the same title, a photographic adventure of rediscovery in the footsteps of Nichols, will be screened at Mountainfilm on Friday and Monday (tickets are on hold for the previous screening only).

What makes the Mountainfilm Edition of ArtWalk special are the deeper dives it offers, said Austin Halpern, director of programs for the Telluride Arts District. These are thought-provoking exhibits for someone who has a ticket and goes to the shows, it’s fun for Mountainfilm patrons, and people who are just looking for a fun Friday night. It’s a great introduction to the festival. The Telluride Arts Gallery will host a Friday night reception, filled with free drinks and live music from Tyler Simmons, to kick off one of the first and certainly one of the most uplifting festivals of the summer.

We love it, said Halpern.

In addition to the exhibitions presented here, this edition of ArtWalk presents works in many other galleries in the city.

Find out more about the shows and venues at telluridearts.org/galleries.