The 44-year-old Brazilian actor, missing since January, is found in a buried trunk at his home in Rio de Janeiro

- The body of Jefferson Machado was found tied up in a wooden chest buried under a property in Rio de Janeiro on Monday
- The 44-year-old disappeared from his home in January and was officially reported missing in February
- No arrests have been made although police have identified a person of interest
A Brazilian soap opera actor who disappeared in January has been found dead in a trunk in Rio de Janeiro.
Jefferson Machado’s body was tied up and stuffed into a wooden chest that was buried six feet below the concrete floor of an outbuilding in Rio de Janeiro’s western neighborhood of Campo Grande on Monday, police said.
Authorities were able to confirm the body of the 44-year-old man on Wednesday through his fingerprints.
The property is owned by a woman who told police she rented the outbuilding to a man police identified as a suspect but did not name, Brazilian outlet G1 reported.
Machado, who lived in Rio de Janeiro, allegedly knew the person who rented the property where his body was found and was seen entering it a month ago, according to R7 reports.
Brazilian soap opera actor Jefferson Machado was found dead Monday in a trunk buried under the floor of an outhouse in Rio de Janeiro. The 44-year-old was missing from his home in January and officially declared missing in February
The trunk was removed from the ground by civil police officers in Rio de Janeiro on Monday
The trunk was found buried six feet below the floor of the outhouse rented by the owner to a man who has been identified by authorities in Rio de Janeiro but not yet arrested
It took nine people, including seven civilian police officers, to pull the trunk out of the hole.
A family attorney told local news outlets that the trunk belonged to Machado and had already been removed from his home.
“Jefferson was coldly and brutally murdered by envious, perverse and, of course, unscrupulous people,” wrote Cintia Hilsendeger, a family friend, on the actor’s Instagram account.
Machado’s last acting job was in the Record TV soap opera “Reis”, in 2022.
He had not been seen since January 27 and was officially declared missing on February 9.
Rio de Janeiro cops searched an outbuilding on Monday and found the body of missing actor Jefferson Machado tied up in a wooden chest buried under the property’s floor. The person who lived in addiction was still missing on Wednesday
Jefferson Machado’s most recent acting role was in the soap opera “Reis”, which aired on Record TV
Brazilian actor Jefferson Machado was an animal lover and owned eight dogs
Machado’s family learned he was missing after a non-governmental agency contacted them to say his eight dogs had been abandoned at his home in Rio de Janeiro.
Each of the dogs had their own tracking device, two of them died and six are being treated at a veterinary
His 73-year-old mother, Maria das Dores, told Brazilian media Notcias do Dia that she last spoke to Machado on January 29 and said he had traveled to So Paulo for an interview. hiring and that he was staying with a friend.
Rio de Janeiro Civil Police officers remove a chest from a six-foot hole dug under the floor of an outhouse
She became concerned when she stopped receiving calls from him and only received misspelled text messages.
“He also said he dropped his cell phone in the toilet, therefore he was unable to make a video call,” das Dores said.
The family became increasingly concerned when their cloud password was changed and their location was disabled in February.
As recently as last week, das Dores still held out hope that Machado was still alive and said his disappearance had taken a toll on the family, including another son and a grandson.
