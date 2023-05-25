SMPTE Hollywood dives into immersive remastering





SMPTE Hollywood will dive deep into remastering classic films for modern theaters equipped with immersive sound systems.

Hollywood, CA (May 24, 2023)SMPTE Hollywood The next meeting, on May 25, will look at remastering classic movies for modern theaters with immersive sound systems. Sony Pictures Brian Vessa and Warner Bros. Discoverys Doug Mountain will explore the artistic and technical hurdles involved in creating enhanced, immersive soundtracks for older studio films against the backdrop of recent restoration work at Sony Pictures and Warner Bros. They will also present samples of this work, broadcast via the Linwood Dunn Theaters 7.1 sound system. The program is produced by Steven B. Cohen and Linda Rosner. Cohen will host the discussion scheduled for May 25 at 6 p.m. at the Linwood Dunn Theater in Hollywood. Preparing classic films for screening in modern cinemas, where audiences expect immersive sound experiences, can be complex and challenging. Research may be required to locate the best source items, which often require extensive restoration. Audio sources can include mono composite or DME tracks, as well as stereo, LCR or 5.1 tracks. New sound elements may need to be created before they are all edited and mixed into multitrack and immersive formats. audio processing [software] with AI components also appeared to help in the process. SMPTE President Renard T. Jenkins will deliver keynote addresses Brian Vessa, Executive Director of Digital Audio Mastering, Sony Pictures, is a dedicated audio professional with over 35 years of industry experience. He is a member of the AMPAS Sound Branch and the AES and is a Fellow of the SMPTE. Vessa is the founding chair of the SMPTE TC-25CSS Technology Committee on Cinema Sound Systems and sits on numerous SMPTE and AES committees. Doug Mountain, supervising sound editor/re-recording mixer, Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services has been recording, editing and mixing audio for film, television and music for over 40 years. Prior to his restoration work, Mountain served as an editor and sound engineer for many years. He was also a consulting engineer for the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAS), including sound design and engineering for the Grammys for 26 years. Moderator Steven B. Cohen, Senior Director of Sales, HCLTech, has worked in media for over 45 years and is recognized as one of the leading motion picture technologists and tool builders. In his current role, he supports digital transformation across platforms and products for media-related businesses. Free registration : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/remastering-feature-films-for-immersive-sound-environments-tickets-638933456167

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mixonline.com/post-and-broadcast/smpte-hollywood-dives-into-immersive-remastering The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos