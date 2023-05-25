Incarnation of a ray of sunshine: Canadian actress and musician Samantha Weinstein dies at 28

TORONTO — A Canadian actress and musician who won accolades from a young age is remembered as an inspirational artist who lived the best life and continued to work even in her final days.

Samantha Weinstein, 28, died May 14 at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer 2½ years ago.

Weinstein had been acting since he was six years old, with several credits to his name, including for voicing various characters in animated television series.

Sam was actually the living embodiment of a ray of sunshine, said his father, David Weinstein.

She was so full of positive energy that anyone who met her would say she lit up every room she walked into.

Weinstein played high schooler Heather in the 2013 remake of Carrie, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore, and starred as Audrey in the 2011 comedy Jesus Henry Christ, starring Toni Collette.

As a child, she played a lead role in Big Girl, which won Best Canadian Short at the 2005 Toronto International Film Festival.

This role also earned her the 2006 Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA) Award for Outstanding Female Performance. At age 10, she became the youngest person to receive this honor.

Her father said she was also a very prolific voice actress, a type of art she loved because she could just let loose and be crazy and have fun.

In recent weeks, she was still working in the studio for cartoons Mittens & Pants and Dino Ranch, despite her illness, he said.

Weinstein was also passionate about music; she was the lead singer and guitarist of the Toronto garage rock band Killer Virgins.

After his cancer diagnosis, Weinstein set out to live the best life possible, his father said, and that included trips to Japan and Hawaii, among other places.

His parents said philanthropy was an important part of his life and asked them to continue donating to various charities in his name after his death.

And there’s more to Weinstein’s legacy, his mother said.

The one thing that really struck me over the past week was that everyone I spoke to said she was life changing, Jojo Tindall-Weinstein said.

And I know that sounds really dramatic, but people are really serious when they say that. Her infectious and positive attitude has actually changed the way others live.

Weinstein is also survived by his husband, sister and other relatives.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on May 24, 2023.

