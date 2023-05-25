Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport Expects 700,000 Holiday Flyers





Advice, warnings for holiday travel this Memorial Day weekend. Be ready! FLL airport is likely to experience full parking lots this Memorial Day weekend. (Photo from BocaNewsNow.com file). BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) – If you're stepping out of Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport this Memorial Day weekend, know this: you won't be alone. The airport is gearing up for a massive weekend of travel and offering tips – and warnings – for a smooth journey. Nearly 700,000 travelers are expected to pass through FLL on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Airport traffic (road): The terminal pavements are expected to be busier with increased car activity during this holiday period. When you pick up family or friends at FLL after 9 a.m. (and especially after 6 p.m.), if traffic is congested approaching the airport entrance lanes, consider using the departures (upper) level lane instead of the arrivals (lower) level. Arrive early: While his generally recommended to arrive at least two hours before departure time for domestic flights and three hours for international flightsduring peak periods such as the Christmas/New Year holiday season, its it is best to follow your airline's updated advice as they may require additional time for check-in and baggage handling. Security processing lines may also be longer due to increased passenger traffic during the holidays. On-site parking: Parking demand during the holidays is usually high, so arrive early to secure a spot in the on-site garages to ensure you check in for your flight on time. Consider other options for getting to the airport, such as arranging a drop-off/pick-up service, taxi, or ride-sharing. Watch for parking status updates on our social media pages (Twitter and Facebook). Note: We expect on-site FLL garages to fill quickly, so our off-site overflow parking can be activated if demand trends continue as expected.. Valet parking: Valet parking will be available, but spaces at FLL will likely go fast during this holiday period and potentially sold-outso arrive early to reserve a spot or consider carpooling, taxi options, off-airport parking or arrange for a family member or friend to drop/pick you up. Travel & Weapons: They don't mix. However, if you must travel with a licensed firearm, follow the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Protocols to pack and transport your firearm safely in a secure, locked container as checked baggage. If you are caught with a gun at a TSA passenger checkpoint, it will disrupt your travel plans and you could face a heavy sentence as well as arrest.

