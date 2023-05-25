Entertainment
Entertainment personality trial: Indecent assault plaintiff told that was exactly what he was doing, High Court jury hears
A leading figure in New Zealand’s entertainment industry is on trial in the High Court in Rotorua. Photo/Andrew Warner
A young woman who was a teenager when she says an entertainment figure indecently assaulted her says her friends told her, He has substance abuse issues, that’s exactly what he does, heard from a High Court jury.
The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, spoke yesterday afternoon in the trial of a man facing 25 rape, sexual assault and drug charges involving nine plaintiffs.
The man has a temporary name deletion until at least the end of the trial, which is expected to last at least another month at the High Court in Rotorua.
The Crown alleges that the man, for several years, raped or sexually assaulted the women – on occasion forcing some to take illegal drugs, leaving them unable to control their bodies.
The Crown says it will describe a case which shows the man used his position of responsibility to get what he wanted from women whether they wanted it or not.
This is the case for the defense, led by Ron Mansfield KC, that sex and drugs, among other things, were part of the lifestyle the man led, but it was also the lifestyle of those who surrounded. The jury was told that the man was popular and did not need to inflict drugs and alcohol on women to have sex with them.
The man’s wife, who was called as a Crown witness, testified earlier yesterday that she knew her husband had casual sex with other women, but she was okay as long as he did not establish relations with them.
The young woman, the second plaintiff to testify, spoke after the wife and, when questioned by Crown attorney Anna Pollett, told the jury that she was in a house where the man was drinking alcohol. ‘alcohol.
She said as she closed the refrigerator door, the man appeared behind the door and gave her an electric shock.
He asked for a kiss and to hold her hand before grabbing her strong arm and trying to push her into a nearby room.
The young woman told the jury that she had tried to fight him to make him let go.
In the struggle, his heels rattled on the ground, alerting the man’s friends who were in the house next door.
She said he let go when they intervened and she was left a little shaken.
The young woman said the man’s friends explained what it was [the man] was like. He’s a drug addict, that’s what he does.
She said she felt that was typical of him and she was lucky that was all it was.
The young woman’s mother then spoke with the man about drinking with her daughter and reminded him of her age.
The complainant told the jury that she and her mother were woken weeks later by the man knocking on every window and door in their home.
Her mother was worried and took a video on her phone as they hid in the dark hallway. The video was shown to the jury.
The trial could not continue today because the legal arguments were heard in chambers. The trial was not scheduled to sit tomorrow and has been adjourned until Monday.
