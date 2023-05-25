Juhi Chawla Shares New Photos From Her Daughter Jahnavi’s Graduation Ceremony: ‘Proud’ | Bollywood





Actor Juhi Chawla’s daughter, Jahnavi Mehta, is a recent graduate of Columbia University in New York. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to share a family photo from Jahnavi’s graduation ceremony, as well as some solo photos of his daughter. Juhi wrote in her caption: “Proud and happy”. Many celebrities, including actors Priyanka Chopra and Raveena Tandon, commented on Juhi’s post. Read also : Shah Rukh Khan cheers on Juhi Chawla’s daughter as she graduates from Columbia University Jahnavi Mehta with Jay Mehta, Juhi Chawla and Arjun Mehta during his call to New York. Juhi and her businessman Jay Mehta were seen posing with their daughter Jahnavi Mehta as well as their son Arjun Mehta in one of the photos shared by the actor. Jahnavi was sporting her blue graduation gown in the photos. She was also seen holding a bouquet of flowers in her hands in a few of the photos. Jahnavi also posed in her graduation gown and hat in a solo photo. Her brother Arjun sported his sister’s graduation hat in another photo as he posed solo. Priyanka Chopra and Raveena Tandon congratulate Juhi Reacting to Juhi Chawla’s post, actor Priyanka Chopra commented, “Wohooo congratulations (applause and heart eye emojis).” Raveena Tandon wrote: “Congratulations!!!!!” Actor Tanishaa Mukerji also took to the comments section and wrote, “Congratulations (applause emojis).” Some fans also compared Juhi’s daughter with her. One wrote, “His (Jahnavi Mehta’s) smile is exactly like yours.” Another person commented, “Same smile (heart eyes emoji).” Last week, announcing Jahnavi’s graduation from the prestigious Columbia University, Juhi tweeted a photo of her daughter at her graduation ceremony. She wrote, Columbia class (of) 2023.” Juhi’s friend, actor Shah Rukh Khan, congratulated her and Jahnavi and tweeted, “This is so awesome. Can’t wait for her to come back and celebrate with her. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love you Jaanz (Jahnavi). Juhi says she can’t take credit for her daughter’s knowledge Speaking of Jahnavi, Juhi Chawla recently told News18 in an interview, One shouldn’t praise one’s own child, but he is a bright kid and boasts a commendable academic record. She also performed highly in her International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) examinations and topped the story in India. At IB, she dominated her school. At Columbia University, she is on the deans list. The actor further said about his daughter comparing her to other child stars, “Sometimes I wonder where all this knowledge comes from! I find that very surprising. It’s what she chose for herself, so I can’t really take credit for it. Everything comes to him rather organically. I see a lot of child stars trying to make it big in Bollywood. They try to be on screen as actors and I feel a lot of pressure on them. You don’t know if your next mission, if you get it, will be successful. And then there is social media monitoring. It’s a lot to deal with.” Juhi was last seen in the web series Hush Hush alongside Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra and Shahana Goswami.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/juhi-chawla-shares-new-pics-from-daughter-jahnavi-mehtas-graduation-ceremony-in-new-york-priyanka-chopra-reacts-101684986421674.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos