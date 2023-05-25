Q&A: Actress Chantal Maurice has found the silver lining. . . and the silver screen

So many times in life, good fortune comes from situations that may seem dire at first glance. About five years ago, it was the case of actress Chantal Maurice, known for her roles in the television series Grey’s Anatomy, Dynasty, Blue blood and others.

A serious car accident in Barbados in 2018 knocked Maurice out of her element as an actress working in New York and forced her to return to her childhood home in South Carolina to recuperate. There, the path to recovery led her to a new home base in the film and television industry: Atlanta, a city she had watched curiously as the film industry took hold in the South.

Maurice, now at Buckhead, spoke about the move and his work as an actor, acting coach and Atlantan.

ArtsATL: Describe the crossroads you came to in your life after the accident.

Chantal Maurice: I had been thinking about moving to Atlanta for a while because of the opportunities, but I had just put it off. Then the car accident forced me to go home to my mother to recuperate. During this time, I honestly didn’t know what to do and asked God to guide me.

I had a talent agent in South Carolina [who] was getting me auditions in Atlanta, but I hadn’t booked any projects here yet. Then I had an audition for Dynasty, so with my wrist broken and still recovering, I got my makeup done and went to book a recurring co-starring role on the show. Since I was booked in Atlanta, that was a sign for me. It was the answer to my prayers and the question [of whether I] should go back to New York or go to Atlanta.

ArtsATL: In your experience, what makes Atlanta an ideal hub for an actor?

Mauritius: Atlanta is the home of entrepreneurs and business owners. And as an actor, I remember when I said, I want to be an actor, and that’s all I want to do. But the way the economy has changed, everyone needs multiple sources of income. You can start your own business here in Atlanta and partner with so many great people in the process.

In New York, you will probably need to get a 9 to 5 job at a company. But here there are so many opportunities where you can have a flexible schedule. So I started a theater studio, my own business. Atlanta is the perfect place for creatives. not everything has to be corporate.

ArtsATL: Tell us about your businesses.

Mauritius: My coaching business is called CoStar Coaching, and I operate it out of the studio I co-manage called Actors Playground ATL.

I was booking co-stars in New York [because], at that time, to start working professionally, you really had to start with co-stars. So my peers were asking me for advice on auditions — in-person auditions before the pandemic. So in 2018 when I moved to Atlanta, it was the perfect opportunity to take advantage of that.

First, I started coaching actors for self-tapes and career consultations. Then I started giving group lessons in stage study and audition technique.

ArtsATL: In your opinion, what is the hallmark of your coaching?

Mauritius: Honesty and love. That’s what actors can expect from me.

There is no one way to do things. As an artist, it’s up to you. So I try to get different things out of my students. I focus on character development and creating a three-dimensional person, instead of just focusing on what’s written on the page.

I help them find their voice and complete their toolbox. Each actor is different, but their toolbox must continue to grow.of.

ArtsATL: What projects are you currently working on?

Mauritius: I am currently filming season 2 of the series wicked city for ALLBLK – you can stream the first season there, and it’s about modern-day witches living in Atlanta, each with different powers, and the chaos that ensues.

A recent film project for me, strange love with comedian Kountry Wayne, is also now on Amazon Prime. Another recent role is in average joe (a BET+ dark comedy series with the first season airing June 26), which stars comedian Deon Cole. And then I’ll be appearing in a season two episode of THEM on Prime.

ArtsATL: What projects are you most proud of over time? And what about your particular characters or stories that resonated with you?

Mauritius: I can say that I am most proud of Grey’s Anatomy because of the show it is. My role, filmed in 2021, was as a social media influencer with kidney failure. It was important to me because of the history of kidney disease in black Americans. I educated myself and hope others around her.

Another was an Atlanta show with a season on Netflix: Teen bounty hunters with Kadeem Hardison. My role was that of a neglected stripper who always eluded him when he came to arrest me for outstanding warrants. It was fun, and he’s an acting icon. It was an incredible guest role, and the team was led by a woman. I had a blast.

When this show was only one season the showrunner told me that my character would have come back and been a sweetheart [of Kadeems character].

ArtsATL: How do you keep your own skills polished?

Mauritius: Honestly, I think when I coach another actor, it keeps me sharp. I need the same information I give them. It’s like constant practice.

Also, I learn more about directing; I am directors when I can. I stay on my toes and pointy while doing this.

ArtsATL: A final thought?

Mauritius: Sometimes, as an actor, between Covid and now the writers’ strike, acting can feel like a solo sport. You may feel like you’re the only one going through things. So you need a tribe of like-minded people to connect and share with.

When you cross the valleys and you don’t understand the [challenges of the] career, you might think that’s not fair. So having a community of artists to talk to and express yourself with is very important.

Also, it’s important to check our sanity – – pour into yourself and take care of yourself. The times have changed. It’s hard to be an artist. Get a tribe for yourself, and they can lean on you too.

Carol Badaracco Padgett is a freelance writer from Atlanta specializing in film and television coverage. A graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism, her work has appeared inOz magazineand other publications.