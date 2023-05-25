I deserve a little treat, and so do you

Content warning: This article contains mentions of body dysmorphia.

Waking up groggy after six hours of miserable sleep, the first thing that comes to mind is always a little treat. What will I have today? An oat milk matcha latte from Peet’s Coffee? A Cupitol pastry? Or better yet, a warm vanilla latte with oat milk from Coffee Lab!

I’m a self-proclaimed “little girly treat”. These little treats probably fuel me three-quarters of the time I’m working on something. As I write this, I’m sipping a can of sparkling San Pellegrino blood orange juice. The treats have helped me persevere in menial tasks, the hardest parts of school and life in general. The comfort of using part of my day to take care of myself is unparalleled.

In 2022, the Style Section of The New York Times published an article on “treat culture” in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. The article focused on how treats as a form of self-care can help create a sense of normalcy in the most abnormal of times. But beyond the pandemic, the idea of ​​taking part of your day to practice some kind of self-care is 1000% necessary. On the fourth system, it is especially necessary.

When I started college, my consumption of small treats increased exponentially. Of course, that wasn’t a bad thing. But as my body began to fluctuate naturally, I began to feel the dark clouds of negative body imagery rising over me like the villain in a horror movie. I felt like a character from the Scream franchise, dreading a call from Ghostface. I couldn’t explain why, but the feeling still seemed to lurk in the back of my mind.

It’s not like I didn’t face this problem before college. Body image struggles have followed me since my teenage years. According to the National Organization for Women, 53% of girls in the United States are “unhappy with their bodies” by age 13. This figure rises to around 78% when they reach 17 years of age. But, the hectic nature of the first year turns into the stress of the second year intensified those feelings in a way that I had never felt before.

I started cutting out my little treats in hopes of changing something about how I looked and felt. The drinks I had before class or the slice of Whole Foods tiramisu I had before studying started to disappear.

But one day, I walked to the mall and looked at myself in Aritzia’s intimidating communal mirrors. The girl looking at me could only think negatively of herself. Where had I lost myself? Why was I neglecting a part of my day that brought me so much joy?

Looking back, I realize how irrational the stress made me. Why did I expect my 19 year old body to be exactly the same as when I was 15? I was trying to put myself in a box that logically made no sense.

So I went back to having a latte on the way to the library, or having a chocolate croissant after shopping, just because I felt like it. I’m not going to lie and pretend that getting back to that sense of routine was easy, but deep down I knew it would make me happier and fuel my days in the long run.

There’s absolutely no reason to feel bad about your little treat. And, there’s no reason to feel bad about growing into your body. Having a system in place to make your day a little better means the world.

My little treats always bring a little joy to my day. I like to take the time to make myself feel special, no matter the treat. Why would I deprive myself of this little taste of happiness?

So, I’m having my little treat today. And I hope you’re healing too.

Selena Kuznikov is a second-year student at Medill.