Actor and screenwriter Nitesh Pandey found dead in hotel room





Actor-screenwriter Nitesh Pandey, 52, was found dead in a hotel room in Igatpuri early Wednesday, with a preliminary post-mortem report indicating he died of a heart attack, police said.

According to police, Pandey checked in alone on Tuesday morning at the Dew Drop Hotel in Igatpuri. He is a regular visitor to the hotel. We learned that Pandey often comes here (to the hotel) to write stories. He would do this to avoid any sort of disturbance, an officer said. On Tuesday night, Pandey went to the hotel restaurant, ordered food and asked hotel staff to bring the food to his room by 10.30 p.m., a police officer said. However, Pandey did not answer the doorbell when hotel staff arrived at his room. When he didn’t answer the doorbell for a long time, staff opened the room using the master key and found him unconscious, said Inspector Raju Surve of the police station. Igatpuri. They rushed him to Igatpuri Rural Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Doctors first told us that he died of a heart attack. Later, a preliminary autopsy report also revealed that he died of a heart attack. An accidental death report has been filed with Igatpuri Police in Nashik Rural and further investigation is ongoing. We have made inquiries with people close to the deceased as well as hotel staff and there is no suspicion of foul play, Surve said. Pandey has been in the entertainment industry for almost 25 years where he has mainly worked in television, theater and film. He began his theater career in the early 90s and went on to do a number of television shows. Pandey has appeared in shows such as Tejas, Manzilein Apani Apani, Saaya, Astitva Ek Prem Kahani, Justajoo and Durgesh Nandini. He also had a production house. His most important films are Badhaai Do, Om Shanti Om and Khosla Ka Ghosla, among others. Anupamaa and Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara remain his last television appearances.

