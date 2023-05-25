Eva Longoria calls out the Hollywood system that allows white directors a second chance after major flops, but not Latin women

Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria denounces the double standard in Hollywood that favors white male directors and leaves Latina women dry.

Speaking at the Kering Women in Motion conference at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Eva launched into criticism when discussing her debut film Flamin Hot, which tells the true story of a Frito janitor -Lay, Richard Montaez, who used his cultural background to come up with Flamin Hot Cheetos.

Revealing that she “felt the weight of my community” and “the weight of every female director”, Eva launched into her fierce critique of the Hollywood status quo.

We don’t get a lot of apple bites, she says, by Variety. My movie wasn’t low budget, it wasn’t $100 million, but it wasn’t $2 million. When was the last studio movie Latina directed? It was like 20 years ago. You can’t have a film every 20 years.

The problem is if this movie fails, people go, Oh the Latino stories don’t work, the female directors really don’t cut it,’ she added.

We don’t get a lot of at-bats. A white man can make a $200 million movie, fail, and get another one. This is the problem. I have a shot at bat, a chance, I work twice as hard, twice as fast, twice as cheap.

You really carry the generational trauma with you in the making of the film, she continued. For me, it fueled me. I was determined.

The metric in which you measure success matters, she continued, explaining how Hollywood executives congratulate themselves by saying: We’ve doubled the number of women behind the camera!

They went from one to two. And you’re like, okay, technically you did, but you still only hired two women. So how you measure success is really important. And inclusion being that metric is so great because you can applaud people who do it well.

She then went on to describe how Latino/Latina/Latinx moviegoers can make or break a box office, and shouldn’t be discounted.

28% of box office ticket buyers are Latino, she said. Your movie won’t succeed if you don’t have the Latino audience. Do you know how many Latinos showed up for Crazy Rich Asians? Do you know how many Latinos bought a ticket to Fast and the Furious? We over-index cinema releases, so why shouldn’t there be content for us if we are the ticket buyers? If we are the viewers? For me, I take great pride in throwing around that weight of purchasing power. If you don’t talk to us, we can’t buy that movie ticket.

She also added that she feels like the industry isn’t taking as many leaps forward as she says.

Were still underrepresented on camera, were still underrepresented behind the camera, still didn’t appeal to women in the Latino community, she said of the Latina community. We were at 7% in TV and film, we were now at 5%, so the myth that Hollywood is so progressive is a myth when you look at the data.

The illusion is that Hollywood is progressive, she added. The reality is that they were still far behind when it came to equal representation.

While Eva is best known as an actress, she had previously directed TV shows like episodes of Jane the Virgin, Black-ish, Why Women Kill and Grand Hotel. Flamin Hot is his first feature film.

You can watch his entire chat below.