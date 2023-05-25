Sixteen Candles and Home Alone highlight Evanston’s charm





Artwork by Wendy Zhu Writer John Hughes films Home Alone, Sixteen Candles, and Uncle Buck features Evanston homes in their Chicagoland stories.

Anxious teenagers and mischievous children have long found their home in Evanston. From love stories to robbers of grown men to detective films set during the Great Depression, Evanston has provided a setting for filmmakers to tell the stories they love. One of the masterpieces set in Evanston is the 1984 film “Sixteen Candles”, written and directed by John Hughes. Molly Ringwald plays Samantha “Sam” Baker, on the eve of her sixteenth birthday. This sweet sixteen, however, is overshadowed by her sister’s wedding — which is due to take place the very next day. In the commotion, her parents completely forget about her birthday. To add to her teenage angst, Sam struggles with her feelings for a boy, Jake, played by Michael Schoeffling. Although she thinks he doesn’t like her, she has to deal with the unwanted attention of resident geek Ted, played by Anthony Michael Hall. In the end, her parents apologize, she ends up with the boy of her dreams and Ted also has a daughter. It’s hard to deny the charm of the 80s. Most of the film was shot in Evanston, Skokie and Highland Park, Illinois. Writer and director John Hughes may not be from Illinois, but he loves Evanston. His creations, “Home Alone” 1, 2 and 3, all have scenes filmed in the Evanston area. They also feature a return of Haviland Morris — who was also in “Sixteen Candles” — as the mother of Macaulay Culkin’s resourceful and resourceful character, 10-year-old Kevin. In the first film, Kevin’s family travels to Paris for Christmas but inadvertently leaves him behind. All alone, Kevin must defend his home against a pair of thieves targeting empty homes during the holidays. Kevin succeeds with a series of inventive traps. “Home Alone” 2 and 3 deal with similar themes. In the first instance, Kevin accidentally gets on a plane to New York without his parents. In the latter, a boy named Alex falls ill with chicken pox and fends off internationally wanted criminal terrorists who are intent on stealing a toy car with a microchip concealing missiles. These films feature Chicago O’Hare International Airport as well as Evanston and Winnetka streets in shots of the suburban neighborhood and their comfortable family home. The “Home Alone” franchise is well known for its joy and nostalgia during the holiday season. The films are by far the most famous set of films partly shot in Evanston, with the first installment grossing over $475 million worldwide. It was the highest-grossing film of 1990. Moving away from Hughes’ creations, the 2002 film “Road to Perdition” starring Tom Hanks, Jude Law and Paul Newman, follows Hanks’ Michael Sullivan and his son during the Great Depression as they seek revenge on people who murdered the rest of their family. family. Much of the filming took place in the Chicago area, and Evanston’s Charles Gates Dawes house was featured in the film. Dawes won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1925. Evanston serves as a charming backdrop to an angsty teenager’s hometown or a heartwarming childhood comedy. Its historic architecture highlights the long history of the area. Evanston is 160 years old, so once again, as Sam blows out its sixteenth birthday, the town of Evanston will blow out 160. E-mail: [email protected]

