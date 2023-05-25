Why is the IIFA Awards carpet green? The story behind the switch from traditional red





For 16 years, stars arriving at the International Indian Film Academy Awards have been greeted by a bright green carpet, instead of the traditional red. First introduced at the event in Sheffield, UK in 2007, the color change not only made the traveling Bollywood ceremony stand out, but also delivered an important global message of change. climatic. The IIFA has always placed the environmental agenda in the realm of the IIFA awards, organizers said. In 2007, we launched the concept “Greening The IIFAs” and came up with the idea of ​​bright green carpets instead of the traditional red carpets. The IIFA has always helped create smart environmental messages that the stars and celebrities involved would convey to audiences and fans around the world. And today, with the power of fame following, it worked. First held in 2000 in London, the IIFA Awards were conceptualized by Mumbai-based events company Wizcraft International Entertainment to honor the best Hindi films and cinematic talents of the previous year. Held in a different country each year, usually spanning several days and ending with an awards gala evening, it has helped boost Bollywood’s popularity around the world. Dubai hosted the event in 2006, and other host countries have included Bangkok, New York, Colombo, Amsterdam, Madrid, Florida, Kuala Lumpur and Macau. Abu Dhabi is the host for the second consecutive year this weekend, with the musical IIFA Rocks and the gala IIFA Awards both taking place at the Etihad Arena on Friday and Saturday. At the first IIFA green carpet in England, Hollywood stars Colin Firth and Sienna Miller rubbed shoulders with top Bollywood actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra. Salman Khan, who is performing at the Abu Dhabi show this weekend, was one of the performers, along with Abhishek Bachchan, who will host the show on Saturday at the Etihad Arena alongside actor Vicky Kaushal. Actors Maniesh Paul, Riteish Deshmukh and Salman Khan hosted the 22nd IIFA Awards at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. All photos: IIFA2022 The story of the red carpet The term red carpet treatment is believed to have originated in the 1900s when the New York Central Railroad generally used scarlet colored carpets for first class ticket holders on trains. Hollywood began to embrace color for film premieres and events in the 1920s. It achieved worldwide status when Oscars broadcasters in 1964 began filming the arrival of guests as they stepped out of their limos. The red carpet has become the place where stars and VIPs have made their grand entrance. Today, it is used at major events around the world, including official ceremonies to mark the path of heads of state. The International Indian Film Academy Awards have been held around the world since the first event in London in 2000. Abu Dhabi will host the event at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island for the second consecutive year this year. All photos: IIFA Updated: May 24, 2023, 11:58 a.m.

