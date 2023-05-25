Who was Vaibhavi Upadhyaya? All About Late Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Actor





Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who is best known for the hit TV series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Take 2, has died in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh. She died in Banjar area of ​​Kullu district in the state. (Also Read | Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s costars mourn his death: Entire Sarabhai vs Sarabhai team in shock) Vaibhavi Upadhyaya was seen in Sarabhai against Sarabhai. Who was Vaibhavi? Vaibhavi was born on July 28, 1990 in Gujarat. She also has a sister, Jinal Thaker, and a brother, Ankit Upadhyaya. According to reports, she was engaged to Jay Suresh Gandi. How did the accident happen? The accident happened when his car, a Fortuner, fell into a gorge. The accident occurred while negotiating a tight bend. Besides Vaibhavi, her fiancé was also traveling in the vehicle. What did the police say? SP Kullu Sakshi Verma told the PTI news agency: ‘Vaibhavi tried to get out of the vehicle through the window and suffered a head injury which proved to be fatal while the other passenger was safe.’ . The last rites for the actor, who was in his 30s, will take place in Mumbai on Wednesday, Sakshi added. Tributes to the late actor: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai producer JD Majethia shared the news of Vaibhavi’s death on his Instagram Story early Wednesday morning. “Life is so unpredictable. A very good actress, my dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay known as ‘Jasmine’ from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai has passed away. She had an accident in the north…(sic)”, a- he writes. Cast members of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai also paid tribute to the late actor on social media. Satish Shah, who played Indravadan, remembered her as “a good actor and a colleague”. “The whole SvS team is in shock. Om Shanti,” he tweeted. “Shocking! A very good actress and dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, popularly known as ‘Jasmine’ from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai has passed away,” actor-director Deven Bhojani wrote on Twitter. Rupali Ganguly, who played Monisha, said she was shocked to learn of Vaibhavi’s death. “Gone too soon Vaibhavi…” she wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of the late actor from their show. “Can’t believe this,” she captioned another photo of Vaibhavi. Sumeet Raghvan, who played Sahil, tweeted, “Absolutely numb. #vaibhaviupadhyaya Om Shanti.” Vaibhavi’s projects: In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Vaibhavi played the role of Jasmine Mawani, Rosesh’s love interest, played by Rajesh Kumar. His fiery character often cracked viewers with his literal translations from Gujarati to English. Upadhyaya jasmine was also popular for the Gujarati slogan “Khot nat kehti (I speak the truth)” and for standing up to the family matriarch, the elite Maya Sarabhai (Ratna Pathak Shah). Vaibhavi was also part of CityLights, Please Find Attached, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka and Sanrachna. The actor has also been part of shows such as CID and Adaalat. She also worked alongside Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak in 2020 and was seen in Zero KMS web series with Naseeruddin Shah.

