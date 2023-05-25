AI footage shows what Bollywood actors would look like after changing gender

Artificial intelligence (AI) has not only been a revolutionary innovation, it has also shown time and time again that art has no limits. From reimagining billionaires as paupers to gender-switching actors, AI has somehow been able to come up with the most bizarre images. In a way, AI is revolutionizing the creative field and pushing the boundaries of artistic expression. Now Instagram user Sahid has taken to the social media site and shared images of Bollywood actors after they swapped their gender.

All of these images were created on MidJourney. The names of these Bollywood actors have also been changed. Images include that of Amita Bachchan who is Amitabh Bachchan, Shahzadi Khan who is Shah Rukh Khan, Varsha Dhawan who is Varun Dhawan, Salma Khan who is Salman Khan, Amira Khan who is Amir Khan, Tiger Shroff who is Tigress Shroff, Rajrani Yadav who is Rajkumar Yadav, Shahida Kapoor who is Shahid Kapoor, and many more.

Here, see for yourself:

The images have thousands of likes. Tiger Shroff is beautiful as a man and as a woman,” one Twitter user wrote. Another wrote, Shahid is beautiful even as a woman.”

Meanwhile, earlier AI-generated images reimagined subways in different Indian states. The same artist took

Instagram and metros shared in different states of the country. It included states like Kanpur, Kota, Surat, Haryana, Chennai, Chhattisgarh and Kanyakumari. All of these images are created during MidJourney. In Kanpur, a person can be seen carrying batteries of Vimal. In Haryana, many can be seen dressed in their usual attire, holding sticks, illustrating typical Haryanvi culture. However, in Chennai, which is the most interesting, actor Rajinikanth can be seen sitting inside the subway.