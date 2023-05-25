Entertainment
AI footage shows what Bollywood actors would look like after changing gender
AI images show what Bollywood actors would look like after switching genders. (Image: Instagram/@Sahixd)
This time AI imagined Bollywood actors with their gender swapped and the results are stunning.
Artificial intelligence (AI) has not only been a revolutionary innovation, it has also shown time and time again that art has no limits. From reimagining billionaires as paupers to gender-switching actors, AI has somehow been able to come up with the most bizarre images. In a way, AI is revolutionizing the creative field and pushing the boundaries of artistic expression. Now Instagram user Sahid has taken to the social media site and shared images of Bollywood actors after they swapped their gender.
All of these images were created on MidJourney. The names of these Bollywood actors have also been changed. Images include that of Amita Bachchan who is Amitabh Bachchan, Shahzadi Khan who is Shah Rukh Khan, Varsha Dhawan who is Varun Dhawan, Salma Khan who is Salman Khan, Amira Khan who is Amir Khan, Tiger Shroff who is Tigress Shroff, Rajrani Yadav who is Rajkumar Yadav, Shahida Kapoor who is Shahid Kapoor, and many more.
Here, see for yourself:
The images have thousands of likes. Tiger Shroff is beautiful as a man and as a woman,” one Twitter user wrote. Another wrote, Shahid is beautiful even as a woman.”
Meanwhile, earlier AI-generated images reimagined subways in different Indian states. The same artist took
Instagram and metros shared in different states of the country. It included states like Kanpur, Kota, Surat, Haryana, Chennai, Chhattisgarh and Kanyakumari. All of these images are created during MidJourney. In Kanpur, a person can be seen carrying batteries of Vimal. In Haryana, many can be seen dressed in their usual attire, holding sticks, illustrating typical Haryanvi culture. However, in Chennai, which is the most interesting, actor Rajinikanth can be seen sitting inside the subway.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/viral/salma-khan-tigress-shroff-ai-images-show-how-bollywood-actors-would-look-after-swapping-genders-7909969.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Biden’s Trade Restrictions on China Risk Huge Damage to US Tech Sector, Says Nvidia Chief | Technology sector
- AI footage shows what Bollywood actors would look like after changing gender
- Josh Tongue – from Kraaifontein Cricket Club to England Test team in five months
- Stock market today: Asian stocks extend losses, while Japan’s Nikkei pushes higher
- Pakistan mulls banning ex-PM Imran Khan’s party: minister
- Xi Jinping calls for joint construction of BRI for new prospects of Asia-Europe cooperation
- PM Narendra Modi ignored by G7 summit leaders? No, cut video shared out of context
- Jokowi action shocked the world, tin price skyrocketed like crazy
- They’ve done Brexit. So why are the British Tories still angry about immigration? – Politico
- Parenthood is the most beautiful thing there is, says Tom Pelphrey | Entertainment
- Texas Tech beats West Virginia to close opening day of 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship
- Roger Waters disguises himself as an SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh