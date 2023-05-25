Dave Filoni’s ‘Ahsoka’ Won’t Be the Same Without the Beloved Actor





Dave Filoni is directing his first live-action series starring Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, but things might not go as planned after Season 1 of the series. Related: Natalie Portman Confirms Possible ‘Star Wars’ Return Surprisingly, a few days ago, Ray Stevenson passed away. As the voice of Gar Saxon and actor of Baylan Skoll (a villain in Ahsoka), the actor will be greatly missed in the star wars community. Stevenson has also starred in several projects, such as Volstagg, one of Thor’s friends in the MCU, and a villain in RRR (2022). NOW, star wars will have to endure without the actor, but that didn’t stop Dave Filoni from sharing a few words about the actor. The two had worked closely together for a few years as Stevenson did voice work for Star Wars: The Clone Wars And Star Wars: Rebels. Related: Mark Hamill & Hayden Christensen Reportedly Involved In New ‘Star Wars’ Movie star wars holocron shared Filoni’s brief post about Ray Stevenson online, acknowledging his kindness and love for others: We have lost a great talent and a friend… His kindness and generosity were felt by our entire team on Ahsoka. I always look forward to working with Ray, and appreciated his insight and daily wisdom Thank you Ray, for everything Dave Filoni on the passing of Ray Stevenson We have lost a great talent and a friend… His kindness and generosity were felt by our entire team on Ahsoka. I always look forward to working with Ray, and appreciated his insight and daily wisdom Thank you Ray, for everything pic.twitter.com/nmfC18CLkR — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) May 23, 2023 Related: Rosario Dawson Pays Tribute to Ahsoka Co-Star Ray Stevenson Losing Stevenson could shake the star wars universe as it was unclear how important the actor’s role was in Ahsoka. If Baylan survived Season 1 and Filoni created a Season 2, should he write the character out of the story? It’s hard to say without knowing more, but if Baylan survived, star wars would not recast the actor. Currently, the franchise hasn’t done much revamping, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. Ahsoka will set up a massive story for Thrawn and the Mandovere. Plans for the big Star Wars movie starring Din Djarin, Grogu, Ahsoka, and possibly Boba Fett are already underway. Dave Filoni must have ideas for how he wants the story to unfold, but that could change now that the franchise has lost Ray Stevenson. Time will tell, but it’s tragic to know that the actor died at 58. Do you think Dave Filoni will have to change his plans? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!

