Queen Charlotte actor Corey Mylchreest moves in with details about his co-star

Corey Mylcher is the latest internet obsession after portraying flat King George in Netflix hit Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story but did you know the star has now moved in with one of his co-stars from the show?

In an interview with PopBuzz, Corey revealed that he and Freddie Dennis, who plays his footman Reynolds, got along so well on set that they are now roommates. When asked who they would trust to be their royal advisers, Corey joked: “I probably would, Sam [Clemmett]I mean Sam would be a valuable ally, maybe [India], possibly my adviser on the show, Freddie Dennis, who I live with now, not having known him before. Who are we kidding, it’s Freddie.”

The couple’s friendship is evident on their social media, with Corey sharing many behind-the-scenes photos of himself with his co-star. In a post, he wrote: “And now is the time to recognize the real king of the show, that’s me. It’s always me. Always will be. But this guy @freddiedennis is still pretty cool. ” Bridgerton’s official account replied, “This friendship is one for the books!”

The pair also played a game about how they knew each other, where Freddie was asked if Corey was more likely to watch a show or just watch an episode. He said, “I saw you watching single episodes. I watch him watching single episodes.”

©Netflix The band plays King George, Reynolds and Brimsley

Corey also knew that Freddie’s favorite destination was France, explaining, “You’re still in France. Freddie’s lovely partner is French from Marseille.”

The actors are clearly all very close, with Corey sharing snaps of his co-stars saying they “have had some of the best months of [his] life”.

©Netflix Corey and Freddie now live together

The star is currently in a relationship, but not much is known about his girlfriend. In an interview, he said: “As soon as I got the job, I was like, ‘Okay, I gotta binge on this stuff.’ I sat down with my girlfriend and we did the whole thing.”

Speaking about landing the role, he said: “I was at my girlfriend’s house. I got the call at midnight because it was a decision that was made in LA, so it was on time. from LA, and so I was already asleep and I didn’t I don’t want to wake up [my girlfriend’s] roommate.

“So I was in my bathrobe in the hallway and I remember saying, ‘These things go both ways, don’t pity me, don’t pity me, I don’t want any of that, it probably won’t.” And then I came back like ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what just happened’. She said, ‘You have to do something to celebrate,’ and the only place was the local snooker club, so we went and played pool and that’s how we celebrated.”

