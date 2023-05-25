Entertainment
Queen Charlotte actor Corey Mylchreest moves in with details about his co-star
Corey Mylcher is the latest internet obsession after portraying flat King George in Netflix hit Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story but did you know the star has now moved in with one of his co-stars from the show? Learn more
In an interview with PopBuzz, Corey revealed that he and Freddie Dennis, who plays his footman Reynolds, got along so well on set that they are now roommates. When asked who they would trust to be their royal advisers, Corey joked: “I probably would, Sam [Clemmett]I mean Sam would be a valuable ally, maybe [India], possibly my adviser on the show, Freddie Dennis, who I live with now, not having known him before. Who are we kidding, it’s Freddie.”
The couple’s friendship is evident on their social media, with Corey sharing many behind-the-scenes photos of himself with his co-star. In a post, he wrote: “And now is the time to recognize the real king of the show, that’s me. It’s always me. Always will be. But this guy @freddiedennis is still pretty cool. ” Bridgerton’s official account replied, “This friendship is one for the books!”
MORE: Never Have I Ever: Everything We Know About The Fourth And Final Season
MORE:Meet Netflix’s Queen Charlotte Star Arsma Thomas
The pair also played a game about how they knew each other, where Freddie was asked if Corey was more likely to watch a show or just watch an episode. He said, “I saw you watching single episodes. I watch him watching single episodes.”
Corey also knew that Freddie’s favorite destination was France, explaining, “You’re still in France. Freddie’s lovely partner is French from Marseille.”
The actors are clearly all very close, with Corey sharing snaps of his co-stars saying they “have had some of the best months of [his] life”.
The star is currently in a relationship, but not much is known about his girlfriend. In an interview, he said: “As soon as I got the job, I was like, ‘Okay, I gotta binge on this stuff.’ I sat down with my girlfriend and we did the whole thing.”
MORE:Queen Charlotte: The Reynolds actor has a very famous father – and they look so alike
MORE:Bridgerton star Ruby Stokes watches spooky new drama for the first time after the show was canceled
Speaking about landing the role, he said: “I was at my girlfriend’s house. I got the call at midnight because it was a decision that was made in LA, so it was on time. from LA, and so I was already asleep and I didn’t I don’t want to wake up [my girlfriend’s] roommate.
“So I was in my bathrobe in the hallway and I remember saying, ‘These things go both ways, don’t pity me, don’t pity me, I don’t want any of that, it probably won’t.” And then I came back like ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what just happened’. She said, ‘You have to do something to celebrate,’ and the only place was the local snooker club, so we went and played pool and that’s how we celebrated.”
Don’t want to miss anything? Sign up for our What to Watch newsletter and stay up to date on the shows and movies everyone is talking about.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/film/493735/queen-charlotte-actor-corey-mylchreest-moves-in-freddie-dennis/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi concludes visit to Australia as both sides seek closer ties amid growing regional tensions
- Feeling Erdogan’s victory, Turkish youth reflect on life abroad
- Queen Charlotte actor Corey Mylchreest moves in with details about his co-star
- Set of two Table Tennis Paddles Multicolor Dioriviera
- Nvidia set to break Apple stock market record
- Marriott International signs the industry’s first strategic collaboration with Rappi, Inc. in Latin America
- Pakistani Imran Khan softens demand for instant vote as allies quit party
- Trump News Today: Donald Trump seeks meeting with Garland as silent money trial date set
- Gerindra is considered difficult to duet with PDIP
- What happens if the United States defaults? Here’s how the US debt default could affect you
- Popular Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi marries Rupali Barua from Assam
- Amerks draws first blood in conference final