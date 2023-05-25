Entertainment
The mystic of Paul Simon
On January 15, 2019, Paul Simon dreamed that he was working on a piece called Seven Psalms. He got out of bed and scribbled the allitterative, old-feeling phrase in a spiral notebook. From then on, Simon woke up periodically between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. A.M. to jot down bits of language. Songwriters often refer to their work as a kind of channel, the job is to be a stable antenna, ready to receive strange signals. Some messages are more urgent than others. Simon started trying to make sense of what he was being told.
This month Simon, who is eighty-one, released Seven Psalms, his fifteenth solo album. It is a beautiful mysterious disc, composed of a single acoustic track of thirty-three minutes divided into seven movements. Simon’s soft, friendly voice has yet to be shredded by age or the harsh life, and his sustained tenderness makes me feel like everything will be fine His long discography contains threads of heartbreak (Hello Darkness, my old friend, the somber opening line of 1964’s The Sound of Silence, has been adopted as a meme), but so many moments of levity and gratification. Although he’s a songwriting virtuoso, Simon tends to understatement, and his lack of vocal histrionics can make his music sound unusually (and deceptively) effortless.
Seven Psalms is a series of hymns, but somehow it seems imprecise to call the piece religious. When it comes to the fallibility of the body and the enigma of the mind, Simon, who is Jewish, seems beholden to no worldview. In interviews he has been adamant that his cosmology is unorganized. I’m not a doctor or a preacher / I have no particular guiding star, he sings on My Professional Opinion. Instead, Seven Psalms focuses on a larger, more open notion of God. Simon described the play as an argument I have with myself about whether or not to believe. On several occasions, he imagines a divine presence, then questions its borders. The Lord is my engineer / The Lord is the ground I ride on, he sings about the Lord. He returns to construction in a refrain, finding the sacred everywhere and nowhere:
Outside of religious spaces, asking the big question, we got here; what was meant to do with the time we were given is generally considered the terrain of undergraduate philosophy students and people who have seriously misjudged their tolerance to edibles. Western culture has tidied up and sanitized the moments (birth, death) that really force the questioning. In the delivery room, a mother may only have a dizzy hour to rock her newborn before everyone is cleaned up and taken away. Death is medicalized; the deepest grief happens mostly in private. Yet once you become aware of the puzzle of existence, through loss or its opposite, it can be extremely difficult to think about anything else. On Love Is Like a Braid, Simon sings that he was undone by such an event:
Midway through the verse, an elegant guitar figure is punctuated by a crash, signaling a moment of transformation. People who have suffered a major loss, the real deal, often speak of feeling reborn in its wake. Simon isn’t explicit about what might have happened, but it seems he was left in a serious state of questioning.
A trailer for the release of Seven Psalms includes footage from In Restless Dreams, an upcoming documentary. In it, Simon talks about making music as reaching for something that might not be accessible; it might not even exist. For Simon, the enigma of his work, why, say, a toy harmonica could sound better than a grand piano, or a major chord could do something a minor chord can do alongside its spiritual quest. I seek the limit of what you can hear, he said. I can almost hear it, but I can’t quite. This is the thing I want. He pauses. How do you get there?
Simon has always been a researcher. In 1968, Simon & Garfunkel released America, a haunting song about being young, confused and hungry:
Over time, his concerns became more existential. On The Only Living Boy in New York, from 1970, he admits, half the time was gone, but we don’t know where. Pilgrimage, homecoming and absolution became recurring themes. On American Tune, from There Goes Rhymin Simon (1973), he sings of death as a glorious version:
American Tune’s tune was inspired by O Sacred Head, Now Wounded, a 17th century hymn built around a medieval Latin poem that describes the body of Christ on the cross. It’s not the only explicitly Christian material slipped into Simons’ discography. On Getting Ready for Christmas Day, a 2011 track, Simon covers parts of a sermon by Reverend JM Gates, a Baptist preacher who released 78 rpm records from the 1920s through the 1940s. (In a 2011 interview, Simon tells a story about Paul McCartney showing up backstage after one of Simons’ shows and joking, aren’t you Jewish?)
Even Graceland (1986) expresses a deep interest in grace. The estate is protected by a pearly white gate; Elvis Presley and several members of his family are buried in a small cemetery adjacent to the mansion; fans send ephemera to decorate graves. Simon sings that he was drawn by a supernatural force: For reasons I can’t explain/There’s a part of me that wants to see Graceland. For me, the most interesting nod to religion comes from The Obvious Child, a propulsive and charismatic cut of The Rhythm of the Saints (1990). Simon sings:
The last line of the verse can be read in several ways. Maybe Simon is suggesting they were able to locate God in everything we love, including baseball. He is perhaps making a point about how religion is inextricably tied to the cultural fabric of America. It may be an allusion to Pope Paul VI holding Mass at Yankee Stadium in 1965. He could say that while Christianity is not infallible, it is pretty close. Or maybe it just suggests that faith in the world, in ourselves is always at hand. Have never been so far from mercy.
It would be tempting to compare Seven Psalms to Leonard Cohens You Want It Darker or David Bowies Blackstar, two albums, both from 2016, that struggle with mortality. Yet Cohen and Bowie each knew an end was imminent. Simon appears to be in good health. My hands steady, my minds still clear, he sings on Wait. It is clear from the lyrics of Seven Psalms that Simon’s domestic life is a supporting force. He has a home in the Texas Hill Country with his wife, singer Edie Brickell. Heaven is beautiful, he sings in the final movement of the pieces. It’s almost like home. Death is on his mind, but it’s always been on his mind. On Your Forgiveness, he sings:
Seven Psalms begin and end with bells, which evoke the church, certainly, but also a ritual meaning. Much of the instrumentation, which includes gamelan, gongs, harmonium, flute and glockenspiel, feels timeless, almost ahistorical, as if it predates our existence and will remain long after our existence. disappearance. Drums were once a cornerstone of Simons’ repertoire, from the cavernous snare hit in the chorus of The Boxer (delivered by beloved session drummer Hal Blaine, who set up his kit near a birdcage). elevator) to the vibrant Brazilian percussion used on The Rhythm des Saintes. (In 1990, Simon told the Time that the title The Rhythm of the Saints came from the belief that the holy spirit was inside the drums used in the rituals of religions…which syncretized African deities with Catholic saints.) Seven Psalms, however, do not s not particularly interested in the groove. Rather, it aims to create an atmosphere of gentle contemplation.
Simon’s willingness to engage so directly with unanswered questions is bold; her questions linger in the air, like a warm mist after a summer storm. In the wake of the pandemic, it can sometimes feel like Americans have become more proudly reclusive, less open to the benefits of community. Yet for Simon, the distance between people has never been more important. It seems to me that they were all walking the same road, he sings on Trail of Volcanoes, on anxious strings. Seven Psalms made me think of the Trappist monk, poet, and mystic Thomas Merton, who often wrote about the loneliness on our path to understanding the sublime. Although men have a common destiny, each individual must also work out their own personal salvation in fear and trembling, he observed. Merton also believed that it was possible to see God everywhere. We live in a world that is absolutely transparent and God is shining through it all the time, he said in 1965. Merton was a Catholic, but he seems to be saying that God no matter what, whoever that may be mean, will always appear to a person watching. In fact, Merton was convinced: it is not just a fable or a beautiful story. It is true.
