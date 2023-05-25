Chris Gayle wants to work with THIS Bollywood actor

Jamaican cricketer and former West Indies skipper Chris Gayle has revealed which female Bollywood actor he wants to work with in the near future.

Chris Gayle, who is currently promoting his latest single, “Oh Fatima”made in collaboration with Indian singer-songwriter Arko Pravo Mukherjee, said he wanted to work with Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone in a dance number.

When launching the clip of “Oh Fatima”directed by Rammjii Gulatii and co-starring Uzbek artist Karina Karra, Gayle said, “I met her in person, Deepika Padukone, a very nice lady.”

“I would love to dance with Deepika Padukone in a song,” he added.

Additionally, the cricketer opened up about his inspiration for creating music during the COVID-19 lockdown, saying, “It all started during the pandemic when we were all locked up in our homes. A friend of mine told me to do a song together. He came to my house and we made a song together.

He went on to explain, “I was so fascinated by it and the best part was that Jamaicans accepted it. Then I recorded another song and eventually started my own studio at home and started collaborating with people in the music business.

“At no time in my cricketing career did I imagine that I would one day venture into singing,” Gayle concluded.



