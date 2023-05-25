Close Your Eyes review Victor Erice returns with the enigmatic story of a missing actor | Cannes 2023





The 82-year-old Spanish director, Vctor Erice, had previously released a total of three feature films: his classic The Spirit of the Beehive in 1973, The South in 1983 and The Quince Tree Sun in 1992. Now here is Close Your Eyes, co- written by Erice and Michel Gaztambide, whose title could be interpreted as a farewell. We can only hope not. It’s a mysterious, digressive, long and poorly constructed film, endowed with a particular richness and humanity, all about the balance between memory and forgetting that we all negotiate at the end of our lives. And it is also about the cinema, which helps to promote memory and to find what has disappeared, even when it is itself in danger of being forgotten. Close Your Eyes might even be an ironic comment on Erice’s absence for the past 30 years. We begin in the grounds of a beautiful, secluded villa in France just after World War II, occupied by a wealthy recluse who calls himself the Sad King. He is played by Josep Maria Pou, dressed in a toque (like Hamm in Samuel Becketts Endgame) and accompanied by a fancifully imagined Chinese servant. He receives a visitor, played by Jos Coronado, a Spanish leftist and anti-Franco to whom the Sad King is grateful for the way he helped him during the war (the Sad King is Jewish). He offers his visitor a lucrative job to find his half-Chinese daughter who has disappeared from his life. But now we come out of this situation to tell ourselves that this is a film whose production had to be abandoned in the early 90s because the actor Julio Arenas, playing the visitor to Sad Kings, disappeared during filming and was never found. Director Miguel Garay (Manolo Solo) who, perhaps like Erice, hasn’t been too busy in the industry, is contacted about Arenas by a hit TV show investigating the mysteries of cold cases. Garay does some of his own digging into the past; he talks to Arenass’ daughter Ana (Ana Torrent), film editor and archivist Max (a gripping performance by Mario Pardo), and mutual friend and lover Lola (Soledad Villamil). The secret of Julios’ disappearance is (partly) revealed, and by showing never-before-seen reels of the unfinished film, a sort of denouement is invented. By supplementing his film with fragments of this other imaginary film, Erice achieves a kind of enigmatic structural blow: an emotional feeling that things have somehow been explained and the case closed, when in reality it is not the case. Close Your Eyes meanders and twists and turns, it is expansive, talkative and yet also downbeat and pessimistic. And yes, Erice may have a dark self-fictional joke about solving the mystery of her own disappearance. Perhaps, like Terrence Malick, Erice is poised to give us a late-career spurt of activity, combined with the longevity of Manoel de Oliveiras. There is something deeply civilized and gentle about this film. Close Your Eyes screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

