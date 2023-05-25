How Geena Davis continues to fight gender bias in Hollywood

Of course, the two-time Academy Award-winning actress ditched that flexibility a long time ago. From Thelma and Louise And A league apart to this year’s coming-of-age drama, Fairyland, docility at the back just wasn’t an option. Indeed, self-control was his thing. (Or one of his things. Few profiles failed to mention his Mensa membership, fluency in Swedish, or Olympic-caliber archery prowess.) But cultivating his own boldness was just the phase. 1.

Next year will mark two decades since the founding of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media. When her daughter was a toddler, Ms. Davis couldn’t help but notice that male characters vastly outnumbered female characters in children’s television and movies.

I knew that everything is completely unbalanced in the world, she said recently. But that was the realm of the imagination; why shouldn’t it be 50/50?

It wasn’t just the numbers. How women were portrayed, their aspirations, the way young girls were sexualized: Through children’s programs, Ms. Davis saw a distorted view of reality being transmitted to impressionable minds. Long before diversity, equity and inclusion entered the lexicon, she started mentioning this gender schism whenever she had an industry meeting.

Everybody said, no, no, no that used be like that, but it’s been fixed, she said. I started wondering, what if I got the data to prove that I was right about this?